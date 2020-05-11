Calls for direct provision centre in Cahersiveen to be closed

There are calls for all the asylum seekers in a Kerry direct provision centre to be moved to a self-isolating facility in Dublin.

It's after a number of organisations, including Amnesty International, called for the closure of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen.

24 of the residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

Nick Henderson, from the Irish Refugee Council, says there are several reasons it should be closed.

"There has been issues with food, issues with people not being able to leave," said Mr Henderson.

"Moreover and more worryingly at the moment is that residents received a letter on Thursday or Friday last week extending the so-called quarantine until May 25 and that letter seemed to place responsibility for this extension on the residents themselves."

Mr Henderson said all the asylum-seekers should leave immediately.

"In the short term, it is possible that they will be moved back to Dublin. Many have already come from there back to Dublin.

"They could possibly move to the Citywest complex where they would stay for a period of time.

"At Friday's press conference, a representative of the HSE said that that would be possible."