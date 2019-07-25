Calls for creches shown in documentary to be closed down

The Children's Rights Alliance is calling for the creches in last night's documentary to be closed down.

An RTÉ Investigates report showed rough handling of children, and babies restrained for long periods.

Undercover reporters looked into the standards of care in the Hyde and Seek Childcare creche chain in Dublin on foot of concerns raised by several families.

The company has four creches across Dublin City.

Last night's documentary showed how one of the creches in Glasnevin was unregistered for some 14 months.

It also highlighted repeated breaches of regulations.

Up to 20 children were left in one worker's care for an hour at a time in one creche.

"We at the Children's Rights Alliance are shocked by the blatant disregard for the welfare, safety and development of the children that we saw," said Saoirse Brady.

"A service that consistently fails to adhere to regulations and safety standards, they should face sanctions and where appropriate their funding should be cut.

"If they're in receipt of public money they shouldn't still continue to receive it. The facility should be closed."

The Hyde and Seek group says the documentary raises real issues, but it says some of them have already been addressed.

It says all its creches are now fully registered and regulated by Tusla and it encourages parents to contact it with any concerns.

Tusla says the documentary raises serious concerns about the quality of care within these creches.