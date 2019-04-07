NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Calls for clarification surrounding incident involving unmarked PSNI vehicle at Garda HQ

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 11:45 AM

There have been calls for the Garda Commissioner to clarify the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an unmarked PSNI vehicle at Garda HQ.

It has emerged that an unmarked PSNI jeep, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on board, was damaged when it tried to drive into Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed there was an incident at the headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says the matter raises serious questions and Drew Harris owes the public an explanation.

"Clearly any security incident at HQ is a matter for serious concern.

The circumstances surrounding this incident needs clarification, I think the commissioner needs to make a statement to clarify this.

"Our understanding, or at least what's been reported, is that rather than the usual procedure of travelling in a Garda car from the north, usually there would be a changeover, he continued to travel in an unmarked PSNI car."

PSNIGarda HQGarda

