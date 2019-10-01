Calls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty line

A charity that supports older people is calling for a €7 increase to the State Pension in the upcoming budget.

ALONE says it would allow those receiving the payment to move above the poverty line. Currently older people receiving the Contributory Pension get €248.30 per week.

Also included in its pre-budget submission is a boost to the Housing Aid grant over the next 10 years, to help combat the issues for older people living in private-rented accommodation.

ALONE service-user Christy Jackson rented privately up until six months ago, and says his rent tripled over a seven-year period.

"I was very careful and I didn't eat properly because soups were all I could afford. I couldn't afford glasses, I couldn't afford to go to a dentist, I couldn't afford all these things," he said.

"You just can't do it on a pension, not on an Irish pension anyway."

“Many people assume that older people have their financial needs met by their state pension,” said ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan.

“However, financial hardship is often a hidden issue among older people and one not many are willing to talk about.

“We have worked with people experiencing similar conditions today to those that ALONE was first set up to prevent more than forty years ago.

“This includes older people living without indoor bathroom facilities and in unsafe housing conditions, who are experiencing financial abuse, and who cannot manage to pay their monthly expenses, many of whom had been struggling for some time before approaching ALONE for support.”