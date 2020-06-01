Calls for €37bn stimulus to rescue country in wake of coronavirus

No austerity before 2023, a €37bn stimulus package, tax breaks for small businesses, and using EU funds, are among the solutions demanded of the Government to rescue the country from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business leaders, the banking sector, and social justice campaigners, writing in today’s Irish Examiner, have called for a range of extraordinary measures which they say are needed for the economy to recover.

They are writing amid mounting political pressure on the Government to expedite the lifting of restrictions from next Monday when the country enters phase two of the process of returning the country to normality.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has led calls for quickening the pace of reopening of the country and committed to doing so if in government.

Gerard Brady, Ibec chief economist, predicts GDP will fall by around 11%, or €37bn, in 2020, due to the pandemic.

The Government response should be of the same scale as the crisis. On top of the €23bn already committed, a further €15bn in stimulus measures will be necessary in 2020 and 2021, he said.

“This should be provided in extended income supports to households, liquidity supports to business, programmes to get people back into jobs, and bringing forward maintenance and investment projects from an extended capital plan.”

Mr Brady said paying the €30bn bill would be best achieved by a European-style social dialogue process, including a new commission on taxation. It must also make best use of new streams of European funding for the Green New Deal and other private funding sources, he said.

“We must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past by putting in place a binding fiscal target for investment spending,” he said.

Fr Sean Healy of Social Justice Ireland expressed a similar view on the need to avoid austerity. He said the strategy followed by the eurozone and EU after the last financial crisis a decade ago was fundamentally wrong.

He called on the Government to ringfence the Covid-19 costs incurred in 2020 and 2021 and finance these with a very long-term low-interest loan (30 to 50 years) provided by the EU and European Central Bank.

Despite recent calls from left-wing parties for the emergency €350 Covid-19 payment to be kept and the minimum wage to increase to €15 per hour, Small Firms Association director Sven Spollen-Behrens demanded that “there be no increase in the rate”.

He said the big challenge for small business post-crisis, especially those trading on the domestic market, will be the fragility of the domestic economy and confidence among consumers.

“To alleviate uncertainty and maintain competitiveness, we must instil confidence in the small business community by introducing debt forgiveness, tax changes to sustain and create employment, support investment, and higher consumer spending and control costs,” he said.

Among the measures he is calling for is increasing cashflow and liquidity supports for small firms by introducing SME focused government-backed loans and new business grants.

He is calling for the extension of the temporary wage subsidy scheme and also wants the Government to relieve 100% of business rates for the remainder of 2020, for all small firms, including those that remained open.

“Commercial rates are one of the biggest outflows for smaller firms and a rates holiday until the end of 2020 will be critically important,” he said.

Brian Hayes of the Irish Banking and Payments Federation said there will be credit losses and some businesses, as well as individual customers, will default on their loans due to Covid-19.

“However, Irish banks have also gained significant experience during the last 10 years in dealing with loans that may become problematic,” he said.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said the Government will “lose the public” if the roadmap for lifting restrictions into August is adhered to. He said he thinks bars are “in trouble” right now but that the entire tourist season could be “ruined” if the country does not unwind restrictions sooner.