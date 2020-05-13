Calling all kids: Cork wants your lockdown art

A major arts project has been announced to capture children's experience of the Covid-19 crisis.

Modelled on arts schemes aimed at children during the Second World War, children of all backgrounds and abilities in Cork have been invited to answer the "creative call" and submit their art work which will showcased on a digital exhibition before being archived for future study.

It is hoped the collection will provide a unique insight into how the children who call Cork home experienced or viewed the lockdown.

Consultant psychologist Dr Gillian Moore-Groarke, who came up with the idea, said it is vital that we document the experience of children during this strange time.

"Through the Arts for All network of community-based arts organisations, we will ensure that our ‘call out’ for artistic work is representative and inclusive of the many voices of children in our city," she said.

The creative work that the youngest will share will give us an imaginative insight into their ‘new normal’ lives.

Music therapist and psychotherapist Eoin Nash, a member of the city's Arts for All steering committee, said they hope to gather work from a diverse range of young people.

"Often when we are in the present, we don't notice the detail of what's going on," he said.

"It's only in time when we look back and see these that we will have the time to see what we missed, what we caught, what we considered was our reality, and hopefully, there will be something in it for us all to learn from."

The Lord Mayor of Cork, John Sheehan, said the lockdown has been tough on children - missing school, their teachers, friends, and grandparents - but he said it has also given them time to explore their artistic and creative side.

The Lord Mayor of Cork placing a paper crown on Jack Crowley’s head. Alice and Jack Crowley at their sitting room window.

"I would like to encourage the children of Cork City to use their many creative talents - draw pictures, illustrate comics, write poems, letters, speeches, songs or stories – whatever it may be. Your creativity has no bounds," he said.

The material will be showcased in a digital exhibition to coincide with Cruinniú na nÓg on June 13.

You can get guidance on what can be submitted on artsforall.ie and you can submit your entries to creativecall@corkcity.ie until Friday, May 29.

Meanwhile, the Crawford Art Gallery has a range of online resources ready to mark National Drawing Day on Saturday, an initiative of the National Gallery of Ireland, supported by the Department of Culture, to encourage people to get drawing.

They include a step-by-step guide to drawing for kids, a guide to blind drawing, and an opportunity to 'colour the national collection'.

The National Library of Ireland will celebrate Séamus Heaney through art and the National Museum of Ireland has teamed up with Paper Panther, an animation studio specialising in stop motion, for a tutorial.