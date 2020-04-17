Callers to national rape crisis helpline feel very 'isolated' amidst Covid-19 crisis

Callers to the national rape crisis helpline are feeling “intensely isolated and anxious” with the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 measures.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, which operates the national helpline, said many callers, and clients, are “cut off” from normal supports and routines they typically use for relief.

The centre said it is crucial that the message is spread that they and other centres are open and welcomed the recent Government awareness campaign to promote this.

DRCC CEO Noeline Blackwell reminded people in danger of sexual and domestic violence that the 2km restrictions around certain travel from their home does not apply to people needing to escape from harm.

“Our clients and callers are telling us that they feel intensely isolated and anxious at this time,” said Ms Blackwell.

“Many are cut off from the normal supports and routines they rely on for relief or for escape. They say they value our help more than ever. That means that it is vitally important that we get the message out widely that if they can reach out for help, we will be there.”

Ms Blackwell said she is “very concerned” that it seems people who need support may not be able to access it, either because they do not know services are available during the crisis, or because they are prevented from doing so.

She said the centre welcomes the new Government awareness-raising campaign, Still Here, spearheaded by the Department of Justice & Equality, to emphasise that domestic and sexual violence support services from State agencies and the voluntary sector are operating during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is very glad to see this initiative,” she said.

“It will remind people that the National 24-Hour Rape Crisis Centre Helpline and our other services remain open and are working hard to support those who have suffered rape and other sexual abuse, as well as supporting their families and friends.”

Ms Blackwell stressed that sexual violence is a frequent element of wider domestic violence: “Based on our statistics over the years, we know that 20% suffered adult sexual abuse, including rape at the hands of their partners or ex-partners. For some children, home can be a very dangerous place, with as much as 50% of child rape and other sexual abuse happening in the immediate family.”

She added: “The public health emergency and any frustrations that arise from it are not an excuse or justification for any abuse. Sexual violence remains harmful and will very often be criminal.”

She said a very important element highlighted by the Still Here campaign is that the 2km restrictions on movement do not apply to a person seeking to escape risk of harm or access services.

Safe Ireland, which works with 36 refuges across the country, also welcomed the Still Here campaign.

Safe Ireland’s Co-CEO Sharon O’Halloran said that from regular Zoom meetings with its members over recent weeks, there is evidence that abusers are using Covid-19 as a weapon of control.

“The silence is ominous,” she said. “Our greatest concern, nearly five weeks into this pandemic, is that women are finding it much more difficult to make contact for support.”

* Contact the DRCC National Helpline on 1800 77 8888