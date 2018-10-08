Call to increase support for older carers as 15,000 over the age of 65

There are now more than 15,000 carers aged 65 and over, including three people who are almost 100.

The data from the Department of Social Protection has led to calls from Family Carers Ireland for increased supports for older carers ahead of tomorrow’s budget.

According to the report, there were 15,084 people aged 65 and over receiving the carer’s allowance last year, including 55 people aged 90 to 95, and three female carers aged 95 and over.

At the other end of the scale, 64 people aged under 20 last year received the carer’s allowance.

The report shows expenditure on carer’s allowance rose 11.6% to just over €729m in 2017, while spending on carer’s benefit rose 11.1% to over €36m. The number of people in receipt of carer’s allowance rose from 70,459 to 75,264, an increase of 6.8%.

Catherine Cox, head of communications and carer engagement, Family Carers Ireland, said the figures show how people who might otherwise be enjoying their retirement are still going above and beyond in terms of caring for their loved ones.

This is often against a backdrop of poor supports and services and in particular little or no respite provision,” said Ms Cox.

“Many older carers are also living with the fear of what happens when they can no longer care or when they pass away. What happens to their loved one?

“Lack of appropriate residential care centres means that many cared-for persons under the age of 65 might well end up going into nursing home care which is a completely inappropriate setting for their care needs.

“Older carers may also experience financial difficulties in their later years, particularly if they do not qualify for contributory old age pension based on PRSI contributions despite their many years of caring and their huge contribution to society — both economically and socially.”

Rita Morrissey, 84, cares for her 87-year-old husband, Jim, and their daughter, Olivia, who has won medals competing at the Special Olympics.

Mrs Morrissey has been a carer for almost 25 years and said it was only in recent years she was able to avail of home help.

“I appreciate it so much. You can have a cup of tea,” she said.

She also said she worried about the future.

“First thing in the morning, last thing in the evening, it is always on your mind,” she said.