News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeper

Call to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeper
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 03:54 PM

A charity has called for homelessness to be declared a national emergency following the death of a rough sleeper in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a homeless man in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí said the man, whose age is not known, was discovered on Wood Quay in Dublin city at around 7am.

A Garda spokesman said: “Following attendance of gardaí and the ambulance service, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The body of the man was removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem is due to take place and the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) head of communications Brian McLoughlin said: “On behalf of everyone in ICHH we want to offer our deepest sympathies to the man, his family and friends.

"Deaths on our streets are becoming too frequent and we cannot become immune to deaths of homeless people who need safe and secure accommodation with proper wrap-around supports.

“These deaths cannot be allowed be become normalised, every human life counts. Many people living on the streets also develop underlying health issues so we have grave concerns for adults and children that are homeless as the Covid-19 virus takes a grip of the country.

“Many emergency accommodation units have high numbers of people sharing one room and in family emergency accommodation there are shared cooking and cleaning facilities which is hugely concerning.

“We need to see any newly formed government to treat homelessness as the national emergency that it is and we need Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and the DRHE to share plans to keep homeless people safe at all times.”

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Speculation that schools could shut over outbreak dismissed

More on this topic

Cork school washes laundry and makes meals for homeless pupilsCork school washes laundry and makes meals for homeless pupils

Number of recorded homeless surpasses 10,000 again as charities blame government inactionNumber of recorded homeless surpasses 10,000 again as charities blame government inaction

Councillor condemns 'big cash cow' as 19 Dublin hotels each paid more than €1m to accommodate homeless Councillor condemns 'big cash cow' as 19 Dublin hotels each paid more than €1m to accommodate homeless

'Sister Stan saved my life': Focus Ireland founder to feature in documentary 'Sister Stan saved my life': Focus Ireland founder to feature in documentary


DublinhomelessInner City Helping HomelessTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Woman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacityWoman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacity

Heavy rain expected in 15 counties todayHeavy rain expected in 15 counties today

Visa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to IrelandVisa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to Ireland

Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'


Lifestyle

Official advice has finally been released.Do pregnant women need to worry more about the coronavirus?

Anna Collins was introduced to the idea that food can be thy medicine earlier than most.'It wasn’t airy, fairy stuff': How diet can support the journey to wellness

Give your Mam a day of rest this Mother’s Day, with a book she can relate to and cosy up with. Hannah Stephenson selects 10 of the best.10 top reads for Mother’s Day

The problem with the coronavirus is trying to find someone you can believe.Learner Dad: What is the correct amount of panic for parents to apply over Covid-19?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »