Call on Taoiseach to issue public apology over Whiddy Island disaster

The Taoiseach should issue a public apology to families of the victims of the Whiddy Island disaster and those deaths should be ruled unlawful an organiser of events to mark 40 years since the tragedy said in remarks which drew a standing ovation from those gathered.

Ann Shanahan, Ballydehob, West Cork, about to place flowers in the sea in memory of her father, Liam, during the 40th anniversary of the Whiddy Island disaster. Picture: Dan Linehan

In a lengthy and forceful address at the memorial Mass held in Bantry’s St Finbarr’s Church yesterday, Michael Kingston, who lost his father, Tim, in the disaster, also opened up the possibility of a legal challenge in the High Court that could pave the way for a fresh inquiry. Mr Kingston, an internationally renowned lawyer who specialises in maritime safety, likened the Whiddy Island disaster to the Hillsborough disaster, and demanded what he called “full disclosure” from Government.

Addressing some of his comments from the pulpit to the most senior minister in attendance, Fine Gael mental health minister Jim Daly, Mr Kingston said he now faced his own “Andy Burnham moment”, referring to the British Labour MP who helped kickstart the review into the events at Hillsborough Stadium in 1989. He said he would like Mr Daly to raise these issues at Cabinet level and if the Government does not act then the families may go to the High Court, adding: “I hope you will do the decent thing and save us the trip.”

Mr Kingston and members of other families affected by the Whiddy disaster, when a fire all but consumed the island’s jetty and the Betelgeuse oil tanker, have long argued that justice was not done in the aftermath. Mr Kingston also called for corporate manslaughter laws to be introduced in Ireland.

He said he would also be writing an open letter to all members of the Oireachtas and described as “Trump-esque” the actions of some ministers in recent years, referring to correspondence sent by him to them which went unanswered, and the continued failure to ratify other maritime safety laws. He also referred to the absence of senior Cabinet ministers and of the leader of the Opposition.

He said his father died of asphyxia from drowning, citing the delay in assisting those on the ship and the jetty and multiple safety failures.

“All the deaths should be confirmed as unlawful deaths,” he said, before referencing EU laws on the right to life and adding: “Those who died did not receive their right to proper administration of justice.”

Mr Kingston also referred to the Rescue 116 helicopter tragedy in which four people died, including Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, whose father John was in attendance at yesterday’s memorial Mass.

Afterwards, Mr Daly said he did not want to give a “knee-jerk reaction” to what Mr Kingston had said, but added: “There is no doubt about it, there are a lot of lessons to be learned from the tragedy here.” He said any apology would be “a judgement call” from the Taoiseach and he would raise what Mr Kingston had said with Government colleagues, adding that ministerial absences were not intended to be disrespectful.

As for an inquiry, Mr Daly said: “That is something for the Government to decide.”