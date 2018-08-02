Call on Ó Cuív to clarify presidential bid intentions

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív has been urged to make a public statement on his potential presidential intentions amid growing speculation he could be set to enter the Áras race.

Party colleague John McGuinness called for the clarification as Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin faced a second backbench revolt against his decision not to run a candidate after another TD said he will back Gavin Duffy’s election bid.

Éamon Ó Cuív

Speculation over Mr Ó Cuív’s intentions has been growing since Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ollie Crowe, a confidante of Mr Ó Cuív, wrote to all party councillors in recent days urging them to back the Galway West TD.

A number of Galway councillors are also due to write to Mr Martin to press home their hopes Mr Ó Cuív will enter the contest, despite party headquarters insisting it will not have a candidate.

Mr McGuinnes said he would support Mr Ó Cuív’s Áras bid if he chooses to enter the race.

But noting Mr Ó Cuív has yet to comment, the Kilkenny TD said it was now time for his parliamentary party colleague to release a public statement.

“I think the membership of the party would like a debate on Éamon Ó Cuív and other members because I understand there’s two other senators who have offered,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Miriam programme yesterday.

“I haven’t heard from Éamon Ó Cuív, but the fact that the councillor has written to every other councillor in the country, perhaps he might make a statement on whether or not he’s interested.”

Meanwhile, Louth TD Declan Breathnach (FF) confirmed to LMFM Radio he will ignore the party’s wishes to support President Michael D Higgins’ re-election bid and will, instead, throw his weight behind Independent candidate Gavin Duffy.

Separately, potential Independent candidate, artist Kevin Sharkey, has criticised Waterford city and county council for “excluding” him from Tuesday’s debates despite his request to attend.

Incumbent president Michael D Higgins also attended the Galway Races, but did not comment to the media.