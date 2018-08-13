Call for tougher car ban enforcement on Patrick’s St in Cork

Cycling campaigners have called for tougher enforcement of the afternoon car ban on Cork’s main street after many motorists apparently ignored it over the weekend.

The daily 3pm to 6.30pm ban on private cars from St Patrick’s St to create a bus corridor was reintroduced last Thursday after its suspension last April.

It is supported by a package of measures, including parking deals and an extended park and ride bus service which is free after 12pm.

Cork City Council and gardaí adopted a much more subtle approach to the car ban this time, removing large ‘no entry’ signs in favour of smaller, discreet traffic signals. Gardaí were on duty to remind motorists rather than block access.

But cycling activist Justin Fleming, a member of the Cork Cycling Campaign, said he had been closely observing the street and the bus-specific traffic lights since the reintroduction of the car ban on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, too many motorists continue to turn left onto St Patrick’s St from Washington St and Merchant’s Quay even during the bus lane hours when the bus-specific traffic lights are operational,” he said.

“Either motorists are disregarding the law or confusing bus-only green lights for general green lights.”

He has now raised his concerns with City Hall in writing and asked if it is possible to show both a red light and a bus-only green light simultaneously during bus lane hours. He said the 24-hour bus lane on Washington St requires particular attention. “I’ve noticed a pattern where one individual car may make a mistake, and it is followed by a stream of cars,” he said.

“Maybe if this bus lane was enforced fewer or no cars would turn left onto St Patrick’s St from this source.”

The campaign group posted video on social media last night showing a steady stream of private cars driving northbound on St Patrick’s St yesterday afternoon.

Mr Fleming has also called for clarification on City Hall’s enforcement policy in relation to the new time-regulated bus corridor.