Call for St Kevin's housing plan in Cork to be fast-tracked

A computer-generated view of the planned redevelped St Kevin's site in Shanakiel, Cork. Picture: Land Development Agency
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 05:29 PM

Ambitious housing plans for a former asylum site in Cork city should be fast-tracked, a TD said today amid concerns the scheme could take up to four years to deliver.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said the Land Development Agency -LDA- plan to build 274 homes on the former St Kevin’s Hospital site in Shanakiel, while overdue, is welcome but he said the pace of delivery is far too slow.

“Red-tape and bureaucracy is delaying the delivery of much-needed housing across the country. And this is the only LDA proposal that we’ve seen for Cork. It’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed. Hopefully it will be the first of many projects,” he said.

The LDA has submitted a pre-application consultation request to An Bórd Pleanála for a strategic housing development to include 274 new homes on the landmark site overlooking the Lee Fields.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It includes plans to repurpose the arson-damaged St Kevin's unit to accommodate 60 one and two-bed apartments, wiht plans to build 46 three and four-bedroom townhouses, 54 ground-floor two-bed duplex apartments, 54 three and four-bed duplex townhouses, 60 one and two-bedroom apartments in three blocks, all with direct own-door access to the street.

Local FF Cllr Tony Fitzgerald said it will address some of the housing needs in the area, but added: "Addressing access to the site and traffic management will be crucial. Transport links will have to be integral to the plan." 

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan, has officially opened 81 new homes across the city, including in Knocknaheeny, and marked the start of work on 220 homes on three sites, including an 80-unit development by Respond at Redforge Road and another scheme at Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool.

Elsewhere on Thomas Davis Street, Cluid will deliver 112-apartments in five blocks, with one a sheltered accommodation for older people. This scheme will remove a large derelict site in the process.

City council assistant chief executive, Brian Geaney, said despite the pandemic, the city’s housing delivery targets are still on track.

