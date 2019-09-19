News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for safety zones ahead of planned 40-day vigil by pro-life anti-abortion group

Call for safety zones ahead of planned 40-day vigil by pro-life anti-abortion group
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 06:54 PM

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) is calling for the urgent introduction of safety zone legislation ahead of a planned 40-day prayer vigil outside the National Maternity Hospital by campaigners opposed to abortion.

In an email to staff, the Master of Holles St, Professor Shane Higgins, said it was “not an appropriate place for political protest of this kind”.

He said the hospital had informed gardaí of the planned action, set to run from September 25 to November 3, and that Holles St would “do everything necessary to ensure that staff and patients can enter and leave the hospital unimpeded, and with dignity and privacy”.

The anti-abortion group, calling itself 40 Days For Life, plans to base itself across the road from Holles St from 7am-7pm for 40 days.

Prof Higgins said the group was suggesting it would not obstruct entrances to the hospital and the situation would be monitored “to ensure that this is the case”.

“We would ask staff not to respond to any provocation or inappropriate activity in the vicinity of the hospital,” he said.

Prof Higgins said more than 9,000 women use the National Maternity Hospital every year.

Very many of them attend in very happy circumstances, but for a small number their visit here can involve difficult and indeed tragic outcomes. This is therefore not an appropriate place for political protest of this kind.

The NWCI Abortion Working Group said the failure to introduce safety zone legislation - which the government committed to - means the anti-abortion protest will proceed “without protections in place for women and staff”.

The Abortion Working Group, made up of 23 groups, met today in Dublin and made the call for the immediate introduction of the promised legislation.

Orla O’Connor, director of NWCI, said despite “multiple commitments” by the Government and Health Minister Simon Harris, “including the most recent commitment to present legislation before the summer recess, we are no closer to achieving safety zones”.

Dr Mary Favier, spokesperson for Doctors for Choice, said there had already been “deplorable and preventable protests outside healthcare facilities” eg in Galway and Co Louth “and we need action now”.

A spokesperson for Mr Harris said he is "committed to bringing forward proposals on Safe Access Zones".

"He is meeting with opposition spokespersons later this month to discuss this. The Minister also wishes to assure women and healthcare staff that there is existing legislation in place to protect them and to protect patients," the spokesperson said.

40 Days For Life, according to its website, is “an international, religious anti-abortion group that campaigns in over 20 nations”.

A “statement of peace” states that those who sign up will “only pursue peaceful, law-abiding solutions to the violence of abortion” and will “ show compassion and reflect Christ’s love to all National Maternity hospital employees, volunteers, and customers”.

READ MORE

Doctors warned about over-prescribing anxiety and sleeping medicine

More on this topic

Thousands join opposing Belfast rallies on abortion law changeThousands join opposing Belfast rallies on abortion law change

Silent demonstration at Stormont over planned liberalisation of abortion lawsSilent demonstration at Stormont over planned liberalisation of abortion laws

Medical Council issue guidelines for GPs who conscientiously object to abortionMedical Council issue guidelines for GPs who conscientiously object to abortion

Spike in crisis-pregnancy contacts attributed to referendumSpike in crisis-pregnancy contacts attributed to referendum


TOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in DublinConcern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin 

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Emergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study findsEmergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study finds


Lifestyle

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.This is why Rachel Green’s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren – as a new collection is announced

When starting out as a comedian, Cork man Andrew Ryan decided to go to straight to London, sidestepping the usual starting ground of Irish clubs and pubs.Cork comedian Andrew Ryan is 'a cross between Ardal O’Hanlon and Ed Byrne'

Rachel Marie Walsh knows the best eyeliners to try this season.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder: Essential eyeliners for a killer look

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »