Call for psychiatric report into Cork man, 54, charged with stabbing woman and two children

A psychiatric report has now been directed in advance of sentencing a 54-year-old man who confessed to carrying out a serious stabbing attack last Christmas on a woman and also causing harm to two of her children.

Thomas O’Sullivan of Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork, previously indicated he would confirm his written pleas of guilty to all charges and he was brought to Cork Circuit Criminal Court today where he did confirm those.

Ray Boland, defence barrister, said, “I am asking for a psychiatric report from Dr Sandra Barry whom he has been attending for four or five years.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin directed that free legal aid would be extended for the preparation of this report.

Sentencing was then adjourned until June 19 with the 54-year-in continuing custody until then.

“Just before Christmas he came into a house and stabbed the woman of the house who received very serious injuries,” Mr Boland BL said.

READ MORE South Galway creche worker accused of mishandling and cruelty towards 2-year-old child

This victim, who has not been named, by court order, underwent nine hours of emergency surgery following the attack.

Mr Boland said two of the victim’s children – a 20-year-old daughter and 10 -year-old son – intervened to protect their mother and they too became victims of assault causing harm.

The judge was told that victim impact statements are being prepared.

O’Sullivan admitted assault causing serious harm to a 47 year old woman, and assault causing harm to her 20 year old daughter and to her ten year old son at an address in Cork city on December 23, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley said the older woman suffered a number of stab wounds to her torso while the younger woman suffered a stab wound to the back of her neck and the boy suffered a stab wound to his side.