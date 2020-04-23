News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for psychiatric report into Cork man, 54, charged with stabbing woman and two children

Call for psychiatric report into Cork man, 54, charged with stabbing woman and two children
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 03:53 PM

A psychiatric report has now been directed in advance of sentencing a 54-year-old man who confessed to carrying out a serious stabbing attack last Christmas on a woman and also causing harm to two of her children.

Thomas O’Sullivan of Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork, previously indicated he would confirm his written pleas of guilty to all charges and he was brought to Cork Circuit Criminal Court today where he did confirm those.

Ray Boland, defence barrister, said, “I am asking for a psychiatric report from Dr Sandra Barry whom he has been attending for four or five years.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin directed that free legal aid would be extended for the preparation of this report.

Sentencing was then adjourned until June 19 with the 54-year-in continuing custody until then.

“Just before Christmas he came into a house and stabbed the woman of the house who received very serious injuries,” Mr Boland BL said.

READ MORE

South Galway creche worker accused of mishandling and cruelty towards 2-year-old child

This victim, who has not been named, by court order, underwent nine hours of emergency surgery following the attack.

Mr Boland said two of the victim’s children – a 20-year-old daughter and 10 -year-old son – intervened to protect their mother and they too became victims of assault causing harm.

The judge was told that victim impact statements are being prepared.

O’Sullivan admitted assault causing serious harm to a 47 year old woman, and assault causing harm to her 20 year old daughter and to her ten year old son at an address in Cork city on December 23, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley said the older woman suffered a number of stab wounds to her torso while the younger woman suffered a stab wound to the back of her neck and the boy suffered a stab wound to his side.

READ MORE

Jail for Cork cocaine dealer as judge describes drugs as underlying virus in society

More on this topic

Woman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jailWoman who broke protection order at her home warned she could face jail

Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank Court hears Cork bank cashier asked 'is this a joke?' as man attempted to rob bank

Dunmanway man crashed car into door of local garda station during drinking binge Dunmanway man crashed car into door of local garda station during drinking binge

Special-needs teen challenges expulsion after allegedly assaulting teacher with brushSpecial-needs teen challenges expulsion after allegedly assaulting teacher with brush


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CourtCorkStabbingTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Households earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in DublinHouseholds earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in Dublin

Gardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94kGardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94k

Over 230 sought help for gambling addictions last yearOver 230 sought help for gambling addictions last year

Man arrested after allegedly spitting at GardaMan arrested after allegedly spitting at Garda


Lifestyle

Gardening guru, broadcaster and writer Alan Titchmarsh talks about ageing, making more ‘me’ time and keeping fit in his later years.Alan Titchmarsh at 70: ‘I’m trying to balance my life’

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

What better time to whip up the perfect croissant or macaron?10 baking challenges to take on

The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV Highlights: The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »