Call for proper traffic management before potential opening of two Cork schools

By Niall Murray

Proper traffic management must be introduced before the potential opening of two new schools in the Cork suburb of Douglas, a local area representative says

Cork County Council has granted planning permission for a new 24-classroom primary school for Rochestown Educate Together National School, to be built on the old Carrigaline Road, about half a mile from the N28 Cork-Ringaskiddy route.

File photo of Rochestown Educate Together NS, a two-class school, located in temporary premises at Douglas Hall AFC, Moneygourney. Pic; Larry Cummins

A planning application is also being considered by the Council for a 600-student second-level Educate Together on a site about a mile away, nearer to Douglas Village and the 'fingerpost' roundabout at the Rochestown end of the Carrigaline Road. The council asked the Department of Education last week for further information about the plans, which propose drop-off and pick-up facilities, 67 parking spaces and 150 bicycle parking spaces.

The planning application for the primary school, which has been in temporary accommodation since opening in 2013, was submitted in May by the Department of Education.

It proposes 46 parking spaces on site, with a new access road off Carrigaline Road and a set-down area. But traffic and parking arrangements under the planning permission granted last week are not yet known.

Local Labour Party representative, Peter Horgan, welcomed the permission and said he hopes the second-level school application is also successful. But, he said, transport alternatives to private vehicles must be prioritised before any construction begins.

He said 2016 Census data shows that 75% of people commuting to school or college in the Douglas area did so by private car. He said this amounts to 3,760 people, compared to just 27 people who cycled, and 569 (11%) who used public transport.