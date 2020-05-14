Call for pop-up bike lanes in 'reimagined' Cork city

Authorities in Cork are facing mounting calls to install pop-up bike lanes and do more for pedestrians as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

A draft letter from the Transport and Mobility Forum (TMF) Cork, which represents 13 groups which promote better and more sustainable travel, said officials in the city and country should grasp this "once-in-a-generation opportunity to trial new ways of moving around and sharing the public realm".

"As we experience this current shutdown, people have become more aware that prioritising vehicles and motor traffic has many negative consequences. Let us create a new normal that prioritises sustainability and quality of life," TMF chairperson Stephan Koch said.

"Facilitating walking and cycling is now emerging not only as best practice worldwide, but also among the most effective steps in protecting public health while restoring economic vitality."

It comes as Transport Minister Shane Ross confirmed that the National Transport Authority is working with local authorities to develop Covid Mobility Frameworks to improve walking and cycling infrastructure.

A draft plan is expected from Dublin City Council within days. The minister said he would like to see similar plans in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

In Cork city, there are plans to pedestrianise three streets and install more bike parking stations in the first phase of the city's reopening plan.

The TMF has published online its wishlist of measures and has invited people to sign it before it's finalised and submitted to the city and county councils next week.

It welcomed the city's initial pedestrianisation plans but said more is needed, and fast. It has also called for:

the installation of pop-up cycle lanes along transport corridors, similar to what Dublin and other leading cities are doing;

more consultation to ensure residents and interested groups are involved in the decision-making;

zero tolerance of parking on pavements and cycle lanes;

pop-up cycle parking in the city and county town centres and neighbourhoods;

support for initiatives to promote more and safer cycling, including free bike repair and servicing, online safe cycling lessons;

enhanced hygiene regimes at public bike scheme docking stations;

the installation of park and ride and park and stride locations along busy routes into the city centre and around county towns to help reduce the number of cars.

Green Party leader on Cork City Council, Cllr Dan Boyle, said talk by some councillors of increased car usage could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Green Party candidate Dan Boyle. Picture: David Keane.



"Bus Eireann is putting huge effort into sanitising its vehicles and we need to encourage the use of public transport," he said.

"This is the time to have these discussions, to reimagine a new Cork, a new vibrant city. There is a movement out there that wants to reinvent cities. Going back to the future isn't going to help."

He made his comments as city councillors approved a major plan to upgrade Horgan's Quay - an area earmarked for significant residential and transport hub developments.

The scheme includes an inbound cycle lane along Water St and Horgan's Quay, to link existing bike lanes on Lower Glanmire Road and Penrose Quay.

It also includes extensive footpath, junction and public lighting improvements.

Tenders for the project could be issued within two weeks, with hope that funding will be secured to allow work start before the end of the year.

Fianna Fáil councillor: 'Stop whinging' over returning Cork traffic

A Fianna Fáil councillor has urged some of those advocating for improved cycling infrastructure in Cork to "stop their whinging" and warned that there will be more cars on the road as the country emerges from lockdown next week.

Cllr Terry Shannon said many people will have no option but to use their cars to access cities because of the drastic reduction in capacity on buses to comply with physical distancing requirements.

He said it must be accepted that cycling is not an option for many and that private car usage will increase, at least in the short-term.

"The capacity of a single-decker bus has been reduced to just 10 passengers now to adhere to physical distancing guidelines," he said.

It's understood that the city's bus fleet will have around 25% of its pre-Covid-19 passenger capacity from next week.

And while Mr Shannon accepted that temporary bike lanes have been introduced in Dublin and other international cities in recent weeks, he said Cork's narrower streets and its topography make it more difficult to do something similar on Leeside.

He confirmed that the city's Marina amenity will be closed to vehicular traffic for three months from this Friday.

But he said despite the reaction by some involving in the cycling community, the Half Moon Lance access to Tramore Valley Park will not open to pedestrians and cyclists until proper infrastructure is installed to ensure the lane can be used by all safely.