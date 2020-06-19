Call for plans to save Muckross Traditional Farms

Trustees for a popular heritage farm in Muckross in Kerry didn't contact Kerry TD and Minister of State for Tourism, Brendan Griffin, to try to save the traditional farm.

The minister, who says he only learned of the plans to close Muckross Traditional Farms heritage park from the media, has now instructed officials of his department to make contact with the board of Trustees governing Muckross House to help save this “iconic part of the Kerry Tourism scene”.

The Farm, in the heart of the Killarney National Park, is to shut down indefinitely in September, and will operate on a very limited basis for the next two months, with free entry allowing people to walk around, staff have been told.

The chairman of the Trustees has said the tourist operation expects to be badly affected by Covid-19 and they are “not immune” from the devastating economic fallout.

Popular with locals as well as foreign visitors, around 80,000 people a year come to experience the pre-electric age 1930s-style farmhouses and school and organic farming practices, modelled on a townland north of Killarney.

The houses recreate living conditions and crafts and are staffed with bean an tís and other workers during the summer; the project also is involved in corporate entertainment, and hosts traditional music, ploughing, haymaking and other events.

There is a range of supports for tourism operations in trouble because of Covid-19, Mr Griffin said. At the moment the Department and himself are “overwhelmed” with requests for help from businesses of every description because of Covid-19: "We haven't had any contact with them, so it was a bit of a shock."

Wage subsidy or reopening grants may be available for the Traditional Farms, the minister added. Support is also being offered by the local authority.

The mayor of Kerry Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF) said the news had “come out of the blue” and people are upset.

“Kerry County Council needs to work with the Trustees in regard to supports. A lot of state funding has gone into the Traditional Farms and it is very important for our heritage,” Mr Kelleher said.

Chairman of the board of Trustees, Micheál O’Coileáin, said: “We are not immune to this devastating economic fall out."

Mr O’Coileáin also said while the company has “some cash reserves”, the operation would be at risk if they did not take measures now.

Around 10 redundancies are being sought.

The Trustees said: "Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, we had to close our operations in mid-March prior to what would have been our busiest time of year. During this time, we continued to support our employees by ensuring there was no loss of earnings for them. To ensure the upkeep of Muckross House we had also undertaken some major conservation projects at substantial cost and they are still to be completed."

Meanwhile, the much-loved Clydesdale horses and other farm animals are likely to be sold off, according to sources.