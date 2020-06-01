News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for penalties for running car engine while not moving

Call for penalties for running car engine while not moving
By Pádraig Hoare
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 04:16 PM

Call for penalties for running car engine while not moving

Running a car engine while not moving - known as idling - should be subject to penalties in order to combat hundreds of thousands of tonnes of needless emissions every year.That is according to a petition launched by IrishEVs.com, a consumer website that promotes the use of electric cars.

The introduction of such laws and an awareness campaign could result in an annual saving of 40 tonnes of air pollution from Ireland’s 10,000-strong bus fleet alone, the website said.

It claimed that if the average driver avoided idling for three minutes every day of the year, CO2 emissions would be reduced by 1.4m tonnes annually, or what it said would be the equivalent of taking 320,000 cars off the road.

Tom Spencer, editor of IrishEVs.com, said tailbacks created by the recent reopening of fast food drive-through restaurants showed an urgent need for greater awareness around idling, and the impact that it can have on public health and the environment.

“Idling for any more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and produces more CO2 emissions than turning off and restarting your engine," said Mr Spencer. 

The impact of this is incredibly severe, and I think people would think twice if they were aware that traffic pollution causes 500,000 avoidable early deaths in the EU each year.

"We hope that Government ministers will see the public health and environmental benefits that an awareness campaign and regulations around idling will bring, and urge them to take action on this important issue as part of their climate targets - as they have been dragging their feet for too long.”

European cars are now using stop-start systems more and more for their engines, while it is an offence to leave a vehicle unnecessarily stationary in England, with higher fines than previously being considered.

READ MORE

1,000 Irish citizens still not home from abroad, Dáil's coronavirus committee to hear


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

DrivingTrafficEnvironment

More in this Section

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks

Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new governmentCall for child poverty and education to be focus of new government

Gardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shoppingGardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shopping

Scally: Ryanair boss should 'leave public health' to the authoritiesScally: Ryanair boss should 'leave public health' to the authorities


Lifestyle

Shoppers have been stocking up on sexy underwear at home.Lingerie sales are soaring: 7 of the best pieces to buy now

The brand has unveiled a 100-piece ‘digi date night’ range.This fashion brand has launched a collection for virtual dates

The opulent Airbnb listing is in the Art Nouveau style.You can stay in the palatial Barcelona apartment from Killing Eve

Frozen Nutella loaf? Anything with Nutella is fine by us.Frozen Nutella loaf recipe

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »