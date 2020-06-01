Call for penalties for running car engine while not moving

Running a car engine while not moving - known as idling - should be subject to penalties in order to combat hundreds of thousands of tonnes of needless emissions every year.That is according to a petition launched by IrishEVs.com, a consumer website that promotes the use of electric cars.

The introduction of such laws and an awareness campaign could result in an annual saving of 40 tonnes of air pollution from Ireland’s 10,000-strong bus fleet alone, the website said.

It claimed that if the average driver avoided idling for three minutes every day of the year, CO2 emissions would be reduced by 1.4m tonnes annually, or what it said would be the equivalent of taking 320,000 cars off the road.

Tom Spencer, editor of IrishEVs.com, said tailbacks created by the recent reopening of fast food drive-through restaurants showed an urgent need for greater awareness around idling, and the impact that it can have on public health and the environment.

“Idling for any more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and produces more CO2 emissions than turning off and restarting your engine," said Mr Spencer.

The impact of this is incredibly severe, and I think people would think twice if they were aware that traffic pollution causes 500,000 avoidable early deaths in the EU each year.

"We hope that Government ministers will see the public health and environmental benefits that an awareness campaign and regulations around idling will bring, and urge them to take action on this important issue as part of their climate targets - as they have been dragging their feet for too long.”

European cars are now using stop-start systems more and more for their engines, while it is an offence to leave a vehicle unnecessarily stationary in England, with higher fines than previously being considered.