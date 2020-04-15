Call for nursing staff to be re-deployed to support staffing shortages in nursing homes

- additional reporting by Digital Desk staff

Consultant geriatrician Dr Emer Ahern has called for more nursing staff to be re-deployed to support staffing shortages in nursing homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Ahern said the Department of Health and the HSE need to examine how to re-allocate staff from different sectors to help deliver care in the nursing home sector as staff get sick or need to self-isolate.

The anticipated surge is not being seen in hospitals, she said, but is being felt in nursing homes and residential facilities.

Dr Ahern said that for the first time there is cross-sector movement of nursing staff. In each community area specialist teams are helping nursing homes with consistent public health infection controls, nursing and palliative medicine advice.

Efforts are being made to create “a bank of nursing” in Cork to help support nursing homes if staff are unavailable through illness or self-isolation.

“This is people's homes and a lot of them want to remain there to receive their care,” she said.

The situation is one of great concern as those with special requirements in nursing homes are more vulnerable to the illness. In some nursing homes staff and patients are getting sick simultaneously.

Most older people without comorbidities will recover from Covid-19 disease whether at home or in nursing homes, said Dr Ahern. There is no issue with people accessing hospital care from nursing homes if needed as there is capacity available. ICU admission follows best practice on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is to meet Nursing Homes Ireland again on Friday to discuss the outbreak across the sector.

Simon Harris met the body yesterday to see what more can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

Bu Mr Harris says up to 350 nursing homes still have not seen any cases of Covid-19.

“Many, many of our nursing homes still haven’t seen the coronavirus,” he said.

“And the nursing home owners and staff are working really hard to keep people safe.”

Mr Harris said he wants to do “everything humanly possible to protect older people.”

He said they are continuing to monitor “day-by-day” how to provide more support.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

Yesterday, the CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland said staffing and Personal Protection Equipment are key issues that need to be addressed.

Tadhg Daly said the surge in cases is effectively in the sector and they must work to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Mr Daly said: "The challenge is to ensure that where there are outbreaks that we up our game, but critically also for the significant majority of homes where there are no outbreaks, that we must remain on call to ensure the safety of the residents in those homes so that we can mitigate the virus at this point in time."