Call for next government to prioritise sustainable town centres

Business groups from around the country want the Taoiseach to set up a group charged with re-imagining town centres.

41 representatives from chambers of commerce want local economies to be able to function post-Covid-19 and be equipped for social distancing.

They want the next programme for government to prioritise sustainable town centres.

Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland says the taskforce could oversee the effort.

“It's a real priority to make out towns as liveable as possible,” he said.

“We need to do things like increasing the housing supply and support sustainable and active transport.

“Those need to be done really town by town.”

Mr Talbot said that different towns will have different issues.

“We really feel we need nationally coordination of what will be a local effort for local people,” he added.