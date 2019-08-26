News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for more spend on community policing under Garda reforms

Call for more spend on community policing under Garda reforms
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, August 26, 2019 - 06:59 PM

Up to 65% of resources going to garda divisions under the new policing revamp should be spent on community policing, a top-level garda summit has heard.

Commissioner Drew Harris called urgent meetings with his senior managers today after publishing his plan on the restructuring of the organisation last Thursday.

It sees the creation of 19 “mini police services” across the country, down from 28 divisions. The divisions will be broken down in three main policing functions: community engagement, crime investigation and performance/governance.

The new model is supposed to see chief superintendents operationally autonomous, including in the allocation of resources.

It emerged at today's meetings that chief superintendents will be given guidelines for the breakdown of that funding, with some 55-65% going on community engagement, 10-20% on crime investigation and 10-20% on road policing.

It also emerged that road policing is due to be located within community engagement, after it was not stated in the last week's plan where it would go. This omission prompted the Road Safety Authority to express serious concern at the “downgrading” of road policing.

The Garda Senior Leadership Team is expected to consider a detailed 'technical document' on the plan, which is currently in draft form and running to hundreds of pages, at their meeting in September.

It emerged that the three new regions being created, from the old five, have their assistant commissioners, though this had not been officially confirmed.

Assistant Commissioner Barry O'Brien takes over the North Western Region (stretching from Mayo to Louth), Assistant Commissioner Mick Finn takes over the Eastern Region (running from Meath to Waterford), while Assistant Commissioner Ann-Marie McMahon assumes the Southern Region (stretching from Kerry to Tipperary).

It is thought the assistant commissioners will have a key role in deciding the very contentious issue of where the divisional headquarters will be for each of the divisions being merged (18 down to nine).

Some of the nine divisional chiefs no longer required could get appointed as a chief attached to the regional office, with other possible options arising at national level. The surplus 20-30 superintendents may also be able to get new roles with national units.

While there is dissatisfaction with a lack of consultation at the new plan, and a lack of detail, some commanders thought the meetings were positive and of benefit. There is a belief that more detail would come, or needed to come.

READ MORE

Man arrested following seizure of drugs in Kildare

More on this topic

The day of reckoning has arrived: Garda reform must be supportedThe day of reckoning has arrived: Garda reform must be supported

Garda reform ‘to hurt policing of roads’Garda reform ‘to hurt policing of roads’

Garda division mergers ‘a total disaster’Garda division mergers ‘a total disaster’

Drew Harris: Urgent meeting on Garda reformsDrew Harris: Urgent meeting on Garda reforms

GardaTOPIC: Gardai Reforms

More in this Section

'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin

Simon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE planSimon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE plan

Prepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companiesPrepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companies

Plan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of DublinPlan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of Dublin


Lifestyle

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

As we progress through the second half of the year into colder, shorter days, there’s plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter

Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire is happy to scale down for a more intimate musical experience at a Cork event he knows well, writes Ed PowerGoing with the flow at Safe Harbour festival

Helen O’Callaghan says a healthy lunch is vital brain food.By the book: Smart bites to fuel their day

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »