Call for more garda resources as body of man with visible wounds discovered in Ballymun

- Additional reporting by Cate McCurry and Aine McMahon

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a body of a man was found in a container in Ballymun.

The scene was cordoned off as gardaí investigated the discovery.

It is understood that the man had visible wounds, consistent with having been assaulted and possibly stabbed.

The discovery at Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun was made shortly before 11am today.

In a statement gardaí said: "He has been pronounced dead and the body remains at the scene currently pending a technical examination. The results of a post mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation. Investigations are ongoing."

Local Fianna Fáil councillor, Keith Connolly, said the community in Ballymun is shocked at the news of the discovery of the man's body.

"We don't know the circumstances of the death yet or if it is linked to the gangland-style killing in Clonshaugh last night but these are two very serious incidents to have happened on the northside of Dublin in the past 24 hours less than 5km apart."

Mr Connolly called for more Garda resources to deal with violent incidents.

"We have seen more Gardaí being sent to Drogheda to deal with a criminal feud there so we need the same for north Dublin to prevent a further escalation to these incidents."

The discovery was made just 18 hours after emergency services arrived on the scene of the shooting of Eoin Boylan, 22, in Clonshaugh, Dublin on Sunday night.

Mr Boylan was taken to Beaumount Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening. He had been shot nine times, including at least once in the head, in the front garden of his house on Clonshaugh Avenue, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 by a gunman who had been waiting for him.

Gardaí in Coolock have appealed for witnesses. They are also seeking any dashcam footage recorded in the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm-5.30pm on Sunday.

The murder of Mr Boylan is believed to be linked to the gang feud in Coolock which has become the most deadly criminal feud in the country in recent months. If the murder is shown to be connected, it will be the fifth fatal shooting in this feud.

The Coolock feud is related to a struggle for territory between violent drugs gangs and has claimed the lives of Zachary Parker (23), Sean Little (22), Hamid Sanambar (41) and one other individual who's identity has not been released.

It is not yet known if the discovery of the body in Ballymun is linked to the shooting in Clonshaugh.