Call for more funding for mountain rescue teams

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 07:35 AM

Every mountain rescue team around the country needs more funding.

That is according to the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, who are today organising their annual fundraiser - a 15-kilometre walk/run around the northwestern Comeraghs.

There were 272 incidents that required the assistance of mountain rescue teams across the country last year, roughly 30 of those were in the south-east.

Volunteer with the south-eastern division, Jimmy Barry, says getting the necessary funds each year to keep the vital service going can be a struggle.

"In our own team probably an average of €50,000 to run the team for a year," he said.

"We get government funding of, I think, less than, €10,000 so we have to make up the downfall with events like this and standing on street corners shaking a bucket.

"We don't mind doing it. We'd love if we got some other funding but we have to do it to make up the downfall."

