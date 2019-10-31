Call for mandatory acceptance of debit and credit card Taxi payments

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is being urged to make it mandatory for taxis to accept debit and credit card payments.

The Dublin Chamber said it is a source of frustration for passengers that the facility is not available in all taxis.

As part of a fare review, the NTA is proposing the acceptance of cards should be standard.

Graeme McQueen from Dublin Chamber said international visitors expect to be able to pay by card: "I think if you go to any major city in the world now, you can pay for a taxi using your credit card or using your phone.

"In Dublin you can do that in some taxis, but not all. So it means that if you land in Dublin airport for example, you jump in a taxi and you've no cash, you've got to stop at a cash point so if you're coming from abroad, this seems a bit strange and can lead to a lot of frustration."