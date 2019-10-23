News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for laws to tackle revenge porn and cyber bullying

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Hugely popular platforms for teenagers and pre-teens, such as Snapchat and TikTok, need to be included along with the major social media giants in State efforts to address online harms, a youth organisation has said.

An Oireachtas committee also heard renewed calls for “justice” to be afforded to the family of Dara Quigley, a woman with mental health issues who took her own life in April 2017 after images of her running naked, which were originally held by gardaí, were circulated and subsequently shared online.

The committee also heard that the family of Jacqueline Griffin, a woman who died last January in an horrific car accident on the M50, that “everyday life is impossible” and that their faith in humanity “destroyed” after the incident was recorded and subsequently shared online.

The issues were raised in the final of four hearings being held by the Oireachtas Justice Committee into online harms, which will result in a report with recommendations for legislative changes.

The hearings, which have heard from a wide range of experts, agencies and social media companies, have highlighted a lack of laws on specific areas, including the sharing of image-based sexual abuse (also known as 'revenge porn'), cyber bullying and cyber harassment.

Ian Power, CEO of SpunOut.ie, an information website for young people, said it engaged with big social media companies, like Twitter and Facebook, to try and influence them – but said their experience has thought them there are “limits” to working together.

“There are areas in which there is simply no substitute for intervention and regulation by the State,” he said.

He said platforms like SnapChat and TikTok “refuse to engage” with groups on issues of privacy and safety of young people on their platforms.

He said social media companies “must have a legal responsibility” to users, which is “above and beyond their obligation to turn a profit”.

He said SpunOut.ie have experienced an “escalation” in the number of cases involving young people where requests to take down images are not complied with.

He said the lack of specific offences – such as the sharing of sexual abuse images, harassment and cyber bullying – prevented local gardaí from taking and investigating such complaints.

Elizabeth Farries of the Irish Council of Civil Liberties said their statement was “in memory” of Dara Quigley and said her mother, Aileen Malone, was attending the hearing.

She said the sharing of CCTV, held by An Garda Síochána, of Ms Quigley running naked, first within a WhatsApp group and then uploaded onto Facebook, was “an injustice” and that, two-and-a-half years on, no organisation or individual had been held responsible.

A GSOC file to the DPP on the case resulted in directions from the State prosecutor that no criminal charges should be brought.

Ms Farries said the case highlighted the “tragic consequences” that can happen from sharing image-based sexual abuse and said the matter should be made a criminal offence.

A number of deputies voiced serious concerns over the case of Dara Quigley, including Independent TD Catherine Connolly, People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny and RISE deputy Paul Murphy.

Senator Lynn Ruane raised the case of Jacqueline Griffin and read out a short statement from her brother Paul, in which he said no one had given consent to his sister's “decapitated remains” being filmed and shared.

He said it destroyed their “faith in humanity” and that “everyday life is impossible”.

READ MORE

Brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin admits possession of child pornography

Senator Ruane asked how consent in this context could be legislated for in the committee's examination.

Professor James O'Higgins Norman of the National Anti-Bullying Centre in DCU said while much of the focus has been on the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Google, “insufficient attention” has been paid to gaming platforms, YouTube and apps, including SimSimi and Yubo.

He said research they had just finished shows that a quarter of 15-18 year olds surveyed said they had sent sexual photos to others online, with 13% saying a sexual image had been shared without their consent.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said they had heard first-hand experience from callers to their helpline and from counselling clients that a single image uploaded to the internet without consent can cause "devastating consequences" - and that legislation was needed similar to what other countries have introduced.

More on this topic

Government making ‘little or no progress’ against online abuseGovernment making ‘little or no progress’ against online abuse

'Are we becoming more malicious? Or is there something about a screen that makes us braver?''Are we becoming more malicious? Or is there something about a screen that makes us braver?'

Group claims ineffective laws around online harassment 'means perpetrators often go unpunished'Group claims ineffective laws around online harassment 'means perpetrators often go unpunished'

‘Government delaying in creating digital safety role’‘Government delaying in creating digital safety role’


revenge porncyberbullyingTOPIC: Cyber bullying

More in this Section

Kodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer saysKodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer says

Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement

Garda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreementGarda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreement

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists sayCork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »