Call for law to ban rental ‘viewing fee’

By Niall Murray

Laws should be considered to ban rental-sector viewing fees in the same way schools are now banned from charging non-refundable application fees, housing charity Threshold has said.

It is hearing of small but growing numbers of prospective tenants being asked by landlords or agents to pay viewing fees. Threshold chief executive John Mark McCafferty said such moves are seen both as a screening system and as an unethical money-making venture.

School admissions law that came into effect this month means schools can no longer charge parents to apply for enrolment.

“We can certainly learn from legislation around similar principles of access,” Mr McCafferty said.

He said that, in the same way that school education is a public service, provision of housing assistance payment (HAP) on behalf of some tenants is a comparable publicly-funded service. But, he said, charging a fee just to view a property is a way to keep HAP-eligible lower-income tenants from renting a property without falling foul of equality law in place since 2015 that outlaws discrimination on “housing assistance” grounds.

“A client we worked with was asked to pay a €500 fee and asked us if it was legal,” Mr McCafferty said.

“Technically, there’s nothing in the law to stop someone asking for a fee of that nature unless it is seen to be discriminatory. But a person would have to have proof of it being used as a barrier to accessing accommodation on the basis of them being HAP recipients.”

He said Threshold began hearing about the issue around 18 months ago. While only a handful of instances have been reported to them, Mr McCafferty said they have not heard from other people who may have felt compelled to pay viewing fees in a rental market where demand far exceeds supply.