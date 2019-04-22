NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Call for Health Minister to review number of ambulances in Dublin

Monday, April 22, 2019 - 07:34 AM

There is a call on the Health Minister to carry out a review of resource levels for HSE and Dublin Fire Brigade ambulances in Dublin.

The Lifeline Ambulance Service Chief Executive David Hall is making the call, the organisation is a private contractor for the HSE.

He said people are ringing his company every week looking for help, reporting delays in getting an ambulance in the capital:

Mr Hall said: "Every week now we probably have about two or three instances where people have rung an ambulance and been told there is an ambulance on the way, and depending on which call centre, they may or may not have been given an estimated time of arrival.

"After about 30 or 40 minutes they then do a ring around to other ambulance services, private ambulance services, to see can an ambulance be got a hold of earlier."

READ MORE

Fire crews called to mountain fire after battling bog fires for two days

More on this topic

Singer Bryan Adams to release photography book of Big Issue vendors

Boston Celtics seal play-off passage with clean sweep against Pacers

Tanya Franks sends message of support to Dame Barbara Windsor

UK climate protesters shift to political negotiations after nearly 1,000 arrests

KEYWORDS

ambulancehealth

More in this Section

Country set for continued warm weather over Bank Holiday weekend

PSNI appeal for mobile phone footage following killing of Lyra McKee by 'new breed of terrorist'

President Higgins to lead 1916 commemoration ceremony in Dublin

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault on cyclist


Lifestyle

We sell books: Sisters are doing it for themselves

Dark side of teen life: Bo Burnham's Eight Grade highlights anxieties of the self generation

Wealth inequality behind the extinction of mammals

Marginal ring ouzel could be next to disappear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »