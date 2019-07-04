Call for generic uniforms to be introduced to reduce costs for families

Generic uniforms and gym gear should be introduced in schools to reduce costs for families, an education committee recommends.

With more than a quarter of parents in debt turning to a moneylender to cope with back-to-school costs, funding for the school book rental scheme should also be increased by €20 million, the committee found.

The recommendations follow the launch of three reports by the Oireachtas education committee evaluating school costs, barriers to education and the use of reduced timetables.

Last year, the cost of sending a child to school increased, according to Barnardos, with the average cost of basics for a senior infant averaging at €360, and €765 for a first-year secondary school student.

"All parents, regardless of income, find the back to school period places a strain on their finances and causes significant stress," June Tinsley of Barnardos said in her submission to the committee.

While some schools have embraced cost-effective measures such as plain uniforms with iron-on crests, many schools still require specific uniforms, the committee heard.

"With little direction from the department of education and skills, some schools do not always see this as their job, as a result, parents are forced to pay higher prices for their child to attend school while others do not," the Society of St Vincent de Paul said.

A survey carried out by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) found that almost one-third of parents said they were forced to deny their children certain school items last year.

Of this group, four in 10 said they could not afford new school shoes for their children. However, 22% of parents believe the option of generic uniforms or free uniforms would help keep their costs down.

A further 32% of parents said reducing the price of books or introducing a book rental scheme would also help.

The committee also recommended that the Department of Education and Skills carry out an independent assessment of the current capitation rates and incrementally increase funding to schools.

The Education Minister should review lending criteria to eliminating the need for parents to resort to moneylenders, who in some cases can charge up to 200% interest, and look to restoring school capitation rates.

In the long term, it should look at developing an entirely free school book scheme, the report also recommends.