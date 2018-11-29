Call for farm wills after 210 die in accidents in decade

Farmers have been urged to make wills, as figures show 210 people lost their lives in farm accidents over the past decade.

RTÉ’s flagship farming show, Ear to the Ground, reveals the staggering statistic tonight as it highlights how loved ones can be left with expensive and drawn-out legal battles if farmers suddenly die without a last testament.

Tipperary mother of two Angela Hogan told how she went through a six-year legal battle after her partner, Brendan Kelly, was killed in July 2011 in a baling machine accident.

She told the programme-makers how she ended up having to sue her own children to gain control of the farm, as the couple had not planned for the unthinkable to happen.

‘Ear To The Ground’ presenter Helen Carroll with Angela Hogan, right, whose partner was killed in a farm machinery accident.

The couple, who lived in Nenagh with their two children, had plans to marry and build a house on their farm.

“Brendan was always up for a laugh,” said Angela. “He was a cool customer. He was passionate about farming and machinery, it was his life.

“The eventual plan was to get married, we had plans down to build a house on the farm, but it never came to pass.”

Angela said her partner had made just one bale when he stopped to check the machine.

“He had to climb into the machine to release a switch or something like that and the baler came down on top of him,” she said.

“The word came through about half seven that night. Joe [his brother] drove into the yard. He told me there had been an accident. Then he told me Brendan had been killed.”

She never imagined she would have to go through a lengthy legal ordeal in the aftermath of her partner’s shocking death to save the farm.

“Because there was no will and we weren’t married, everything passed directly to the children,” she said.

“Then I was told we had to get two solicitors, a solicitor for the kids and one for me.

“I think the Cohabitants Act only came into being in 2010 or 2011. I was protected by that, otherwise the farm probably would have had to have been sold.”

Aisling Meehan, solicitor for bereaved families, said the consequences of not having a will in a farm setting can be disastrous.

Bereaved partners, who are not married, can face huge tax bills unless they go through the legal system and get the assets through a court order.

Angela, who was fully supported by her partner’s family, eventually sorted out her family’s inheritance after an expensive six-year legal process.

“Making a will doesn’t mean you are going to die tomorrow but it does make things an awful lot easier for the people that come behind you if tragedy strikes,” she said.

Ear to the Ground is broadcast at 8.30pm on Thursdays on RTÉ One.