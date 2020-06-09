Call for emergency coronavirus loan criteria to be eased

Businesses will shut their doors unless the criteria and interest rates attached to emergency loans and supports are eased.

That was the warning to business authorities amid questions about the limited levels of funding being drawn down by firms.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty led the charge that Ireland was “in the halfpenny place” and that businesses were telling him that they “can't hang on any longer”.

He queried the Department of Business secretary general Orlaigh Quinn at the Dail's Covid-19 committee about the thresholds needed to draw down emergency Covid-19 funds and the numbers who had done so.

He told the department chief that many companies couldn't “reach the mark” for the working capital loan scheme. They had no venture capital investment, didn't get any EU research funds or hadn't invested in a technology, which were some of the criteria, he said.

Ms Quinn said that so far that €46m in loans for 370 applicants had been released for this loan.

But Mr Doherty noted that the UK's bounce back loan scheme had €20bn while Germany's was a trillion euro.

These had low interest rates, he said, criticising the 4.5% rate applied to working loans in their early periods here.

The microfinance Ireland loan scheme had also only seen 137 firms approved out of 680 applicants to date.

Ms Quinn admitted that just €80m has been paid out to struggling businesses for help recovering from Covid-19 so far.

Sinn Fein want the interest rates for loans and supports reduced even more and for criteria to be eased.

Mr Doherty added: “They [the department] are so far behind what is needed it is scary. The conditions in the working capital loan scheme are ridiculous and most SMEs cannot satisfy them. The micro finance Ireland Covid loan scheme also only applies to companies who have 10 employees or less and the interest rate is 4.5%.”

Others also queried problems for firms drawing down loans, including Social Democrats TDs Catherine Murphy.

Earlier, department assistant secretary general Declan Hughes admitted to Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill that fresh legislation would be needed to roll out further support schemes for businesses. This includes for a future EU loan scheme and a 2bn credit guarantee scheme.

Earlier, Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon warned of challenges ahead for the business community. She told committee members:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the Irish and global economy. COVID-19 has emerged as a sudden and profound disruptor. Both globally and nationally it is unclear how deep the impact will be or how long it will last.

"With Irish GDP forecasted to fall by 10.5 per cent this year, unemployment at 26.1 in May and a forecasted year end government deficit of €23 billion, the journey ahead for Irish enterprise will be difficult, albeit from a position of strength."