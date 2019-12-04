News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for debate on ‘place of technology’ in schools

Call for debate on ‘place of technology’ in schools
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:20 AM

With more than half of Irish students never having sat a computer-based assessment before the OECD’s latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests, students here received a “significantly and substantially” lower score on the use of digital technology in class compared to other countries.

Principals surveyed identified access to tech support, a lack of professional resources for teachers, and skill level as challenges to the successful integration of digital tech in the classroom here.

More than half of the students who took the test had not taken a test on a computer before PISA 2018.

A debate about the place of technology in the classroom is needed, according to Education Minister Joe McHugh. He said: “This was very much a virtual application of experimentation. A lot of young people who did the test weren’t really equipped to do that.

So we have to move into that space where we get the balance right between using technology in a way which is more proactive rather than passive.

Another €100m has been committed for increasing the use of educational digital technologies, he said.

The PISA 2018 results have been welcomed by the teachers’ unions as well as the association represented principals and deputy principals. If positive trends are to continue, more investment in primary education is necessary, according to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Both the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland welcomed the study, attributing its findings to the achievements of Irish students and their teachers. However, both warned that such results are unsustainable if they are not matched with investment in education.

Just 2% of Irish students taking the PISA 2018 test had experienced the new science curriculum, according to Clive Byrne, director at the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals.

“We will have to wait for the 2021 round of PISA research to analyse the benefits of this new programme. A more equitable education system benefits everyone and closing the education gap further must remain our overarching goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Estonia was found to have one of the highest rankings among the countries in the OECD in reading, maths, and science, despite spending almost a third less on education than the OECD average.

The country was also found to have one of the fairest education systems across the 79 countries taking part in PISA 2018, which also found that secondary schools here can also be considered relatively equitable.

Variation in reading performances between schools here was recorded as 11.1% compared to an average of 29% across OECD countries.

More on this topic

Lack of funding prevents roll-out of Chinese as school subjectLack of funding prevents roll-out of Chinese as school subject

Irish students among world's best readers, but more say they do not read for funIrish students among world's best readers, but more say they do not read for fun

Irish students among best readers in developed world; 'Challenge remains' for maths and scienceIrish students among best readers in developed world; 'Challenge remains' for maths and science

Govt report claims there will be 38,000 excess teachers by 2036; Union brands it 'utter nonsense'Govt report claims there will be 38,000 excess teachers by 2036; Union brands it 'utter nonsense'


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in CorkNo oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »