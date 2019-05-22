Call for compulsory purchase orders to be used for graveyards

Calls have been made for compulsory purchase orders to be used for graveyards.

It comes as farmers ramp up prices for land, while certain graveyards around the country are rapidly running out of space.

Councils are considering compulsory purchase orders to get around the problem.

Tuam-based undertaker Joe Grogan thinks discussing the purchase of land with farmers is a better option than CPOs.

"I mean, I would prefer if they sat down with farmers and put a proposal to them," said Mr Grogan.

"[Offer] A fair price, but you cannot pay astronomical prices for a cemetery.

"It's not like you're going to be building houses on the piece ground and selling it in two years.

"Cemeteries take a long time to develop. It could take 10 years to you recoup."