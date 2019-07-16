Call for clarity from Health Minister as to when he first knew of latest CervicalCheck scandal

There have been calls for more clarity from the Health Minister about when he knew about the latest CervicalCheck scandal.

It is after it emerged Simon Harris' office wrote to the woman who exposed the major IT glitch at a US lab a month before he says he became aware of the issue.

It was revealed last week that around 800 women who had repeat HPV tests did not receive their results due to an IT issue at the Quest Diagnostics lab in Virginia.

Simon Harris stated yesterday that his office only learned of the issue on July 10, "when my officials got the figures in relation to 800 women potentially being impacted".

However, a letter obtained by RTÉ News has revealed that "a private secretary to the Minister for Health wrote on 6 June to the woman whose case exposed the latest CervicalCheck crisis."

The woman, 'Sharon', said today that women involved in the latest CervicalCheck scandal are losing faith in the system and want answers.

RTÉ News reports that a letter to the woman stated:

"The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, T. D. has asked me to thank you for your correspondence concerning cervical check and would like to again apologise for any distress this delay has caused you and reassure you that this is a priority for his Department and the Health Service Executive (HSE)".

RTÉ add that the letter goes on to say: "I understand that you spoke with a colleague in the Department in recent days and intend to speak directly with CervicalCheck in relation to this issue.

"If you wish to have the Department investigate your case further, I would be grateful if you could please provide your address, date of birth, and PPS number, by return."

Following the report from RTÉ, the Department of Health said in a statement that "the Minister's position has not changed" and denied that Mr Harris knew of the issue before 10 July.

The Department said: "It was already known there was correspondence between the Department and the individual whose case highlighted the latest CervicalCheck issue. The email is part of that exchange.

"On June 6, the Minister's office sought the individual's PPSN and other necessary details to have her case followed up.

"The Department then engaged with the Screening Service, which responded on June 25.

"The Department became aware of the existence of an IT issue through the information supplied by the HSE on 25 June in relation to this individual's results.

"The Department immediately engaged with the HSE to seek clarity about what the issue was, its possible impact, and how it was being resolved.

"This report was received on 10 July, and it advised of the nature of the issue, and that work was ongoing to resolve the IT issue and ensure all results letters issued.

"The Minister was informed of the issue that evening."

Labour's Health Spokesman Alan Kelly called for clarity, saying there are serious questions about the timeline of responsibility.

"Well I have a deep concern about the timeline," said Mr Kelly.

"A deep concern of the fact that the HSE have changed their timelines already once.

"That the Department and the Minister have changed the timelines as well once. And this further adds to the timeline.

"So really, either there was a greater knowledge in the Department of Health on this issue then we've been told previously, or else there is something dysfunctional in the Department of Health."