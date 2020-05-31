News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new government

Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new government
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 31, 2020 - 08:51 PM

The Children's Rights Alliance says child poverty and education need to be the focus of any new government.

It comes as negotiating teams from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party continue talks this Bank Holiday weekend in an effort to form a coalition.

Chief Executive Tanya Ward says the pandemic has left a gap in many kids' lives that need to be addressed by the next government.

“We need to get a programme for government that zones in on this,” she said.

Ms Ward said it must provide a way for children “to catch up on their education.

“And that might mean, you know, an extra year in school.

“But it’s also going to mean funding, support, a new education welfare strategy.

“They’re all the things that you would expect, I think, in the next programme for government.”

READ MORE

Scally: Ryanair boss should 'leave public health' to the authorities

More on this topic

Varadkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talksVaradkar, Martin and Ryan to try and overcome major obstacles encountered in talks

Parties agree public servants could work from home one day a weekParties agree public servants could work from home one day a week

Taoiseach sets ‘hard deadline’ for government formation talksTaoiseach sets ‘hard deadline’ for government formation talks

Varadkar confident government can be in place by end of JuneVaradkar confident government can be in place by end of June


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up