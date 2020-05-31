Call for child poverty and education to be focus of new government

The Children's Rights Alliance says child poverty and education need to be the focus of any new government.

It comes as negotiating teams from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party continue talks this Bank Holiday weekend in an effort to form a coalition.

Chief Executive Tanya Ward says the pandemic has left a gap in many kids' lives that need to be addressed by the next government.

“We need to get a programme for government that zones in on this,” she said.

Ms Ward said it must provide a way for children “to catch up on their education.

“And that might mean, you know, an extra year in school.

“But it’s also going to mean funding, support, a new education welfare strategy.

“They’re all the things that you would expect, I think, in the next programme for government.”