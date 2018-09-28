Call for change as garda denied payout after gang burns out car

A High Court judge has called for changes after ruling the State was not obliged to compensate a garda for the loss of her car which was burnt out by a drugs gang while it was parked outside an unmanned Garda station.

The Garda commissioner and justice minister successfully appealed a decision of the Circuit Court to award Garda Niamh O’Malley €5,700 after her BMW was set alight within the precincts of the Garda station in Clara, Co Offaly, at 3am on July 23, 2009.

Ms O’Malley, who was a member of a local drugs unit based in Tullamore at the time, was targeted by a criminal drugs gang operating in the Midlands who knew she lived in the residential quarters of the station in Clara as well as her car registration details.

The court heard gardaí had made a substantial seizure of drugs and cash from the gang a few weeks before her car was set on fire.

Issuing his ruling, Mr Justice Donald Binchy said there is a gap in the Garda Síochána Code — which sets out conditions for compensating gardaí for the loss of personal property arising in the course of their duties — which needs to be addressed.

Mr Justice Binchy said he had to allow the appeal based on the code but did so “with considerable reluctance”.

He said: “There could not be the slightest doubt that the plaintiff sustained the losses that she has as a result of her duties as a member of An Garda Síochána.”

He claimed her losses were the result of “a deliberate and planned attack upon the property of a garda, with the express intention of intimidating her from conducting her duties, which intimidation continued after the event.”

Mr Justice Binchy said: “I doubt very much if there is a single member of the law-abiding public who would not wish to see the plaintiff in these proceedings compensated for her losses.”

The judge suggested the State should consider making an ex gratia payment to Ms O’Malley for the losses she had suffered.

In evidence, Ms O’Malley said she sometimes used her BMW in the course of her official duties.

She told the court she identified the person who set her car on fire from CCTV footage of the burning vehicle.

Ms O’Malley said she had no doubt she was being targeted by the gang because of her role in the drugs unit.

Three weeks later, all the windows of the garda station in Clara were broken, while on another occasion her dogs had been left out of her garden.

She was also threatened by the person who had broken the windows after their arrest.

The garda had sought €6,404 in compensation under the Garda Síochána Code arising out of her burnt-out BMW, which was worth €22,000 at the time of the incident, as the difference between her actual loss, including some personal items, and the loss of a no claims bonus and what she had been paid by her insurer.

Her claim was rejected by the State Claims Agency which said the State had no liability for any loss of private property of gardaí in stations or official quarters.

It pointed out valid claims could only be paid up to an amount of €317.42 and was only payable when damage arose from a garda action in the course of their duty.

Lawyers for the State said the damage to her car was not “sustained by reason of her duties” and, at the time of the damage, she was not “acting in the course of her duty”.

Mr Justice Binchy said he was fully satisfied Ms O’Malley’s car was damaged by reason of her duties as a garda but that it was equally clear she was off duty and in bed when the incident occurred.

The judge said there was “a significant lack of clarity” about a relevant part of the code which was “anything but clear and unambiguous”.