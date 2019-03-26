Call for border plan clarity

The Government has been urged to provide clarity on plans for the border as the threat of a no-deal Brexit increases. The European Commission has said it is increasingly likely that the UK will crash out without an agreement next month and warned that if this happens, the EU will immediately apply its rules and tariffs at its borders with the UK.

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers said the Government now needs to be “more transparent” about its no-deal Brexit plans for the border.

“It is clear that discussions are being had, but when questioned on this issue the Government continues to trot out vague and ambiguous statements that shed no light on this matter,” said Ms Chambers. “The situation in the United Kingdom is very fluid at the moment, but we must take heed of a statement from the Commission which said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the EU will be required to immediately apply its rules and tariffs at its borders with the UK.

However, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach stressed the Government is not preparing for a hard border, adding that Ireland and the EU are “at one” on this.

“The EU has been clear that it is determined to do all it can, deal or no deal, to avoid the need for a border and to protect the peace process,” said the spokesperson.

The European Commission said it is prepared for a no-deal scenario which, it said, is now more likely as British prime minister Theresa May struggles to secure enough MPs to back the withdrawal agreement.

“It is now important that everyone is ready for and aware of the practical consequences a no-deal scenario brings,” the Commission said, adding that it would mean significant disruption for citizens and businesses.

“The EU will be required to immediately apply its rules and tariffs at its borders with the UK. This includes checks and controls for customs, sanitary and phytosanitary standards, and verification of compliance with EU norms. Despite the considerable preparations of the member states’ customs authorities, these controls could cause significant delays at the border.”

Health Minister Simon Harris asked people not to stockpile medicines.

“We have no notification of any medicine shortage associated with Brexit,” said Mr Harris. “The advice to patients doctors and everybody else remains the same: not to stockpile because if you stockpile, you can inadvertently disrupt the supply chain.”