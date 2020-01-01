News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Call for applications ahead of new round of tariff suspensions

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 10:50 AM

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has announced a new round of the tariff suspension/quota schemes and is calling for applications from manufacturers in the chemicals, microelectronic and related sectors.

The tariff suspension scheme offers the possibility for companies to import raw materials, components or intermediate products from outside the European Union free from tariff duty, if the item cannot be sourced in the EU.

The tariff quota scheme is designed to address shortages in the availability of required materials within the EU and can be applied for in the same way as suspensions.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said:

The Tariff Suspension and Quota Scheme represent a valuable opportunity for Irish manufacturers to gain a competitive edge by keeping down the cost of sourcing components that are not available in the EU. I would encourage Irish companies to avail of this scheme.

Closing date and time for the receipt of the next round of applications is 5.30p.m. on January 31, 2020. Applications should be sent by e-mail to tariffschemes@dbei.gov.ie and posted to the Department.

The suspension of duties on these applications, if they are successful, will come into effect from January 1, 2021.

