Call for 0% Vat for 'decimated' tourism and hospitality industry

The Junior Minister for Tourism says he supports a 0% Vat rate for the hospitality sector to help them through Covid-19.

Brendan Griffin told the Dáil that "a speedy recovery for the tourist industry is unlikely" on Wednesday.

"In the space of a few short weeks, the Irish tourism and hospitality industry been decimated, with jobs losses in the sector estimated at being in excess of 200,000," he said.

"The restart of the sector will likely be slow and phased and will not be easy."

The chamber heard from a number of TDs of how rural tourist hotspots have had their "social fabric torn to shreds", with the Wild Atlantic Way and others, "destroyed by Covid-19", as they were often first to close, and will likely to be the last to open.

A number of TDs called for "bespoke solution" for the tourism industry, as well as a dedicated Minister in the next government.

The Minister of State for Tourism, Brendan Griffin, had to deputise for Tourism Minister Shane Ross in the Dáil session, due to Mr Ross no longer being an elected TD.

Mr Griffin told the chamber he had heard the calls of various representative groups for a total reduction of the current 13.5% Vat rate to counteract the fallout from Covid-19.

"My view, while it is a matter for the Department of Finance, a zero percent Vat rate would be appropriate for the industry," Mr Griffin said.

I would echo the calls from the various bodies, it is something that is very necessary to give us a fighting chance against international destinations.

Mr Griffin said it is important that the new tourism taskforce is established as quickly as possible.

The Covid-19 Tourism Monitoring Group has met seven times since late February, in which discussions have been "sobering".

"Plans are well underway within the department, and we certainly hope to have it established in near future - I hope," he said.

"I'm working with Minister Ross and other officials to get that moving.

"The reality is we're planning in the context of how pandemic is going to develop.

"Yes, we want a plan as early as possible, but we don't know where we're going to be in three months' time.

"The hopes of where we want to be are dependent on the public health scenario at the time."

Mr Griffin added that any supports that can be given to the sector, that are viable, are being considered by the department, including a new bank holiday, which the junior minister says would be "very helpful" to the tourist industry.

The tourism sector employs more than 200,000 people across Ireland, with 11 million visitors to the country in 2019.