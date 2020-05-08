Calculated grades: plus points and trying questions

The decision to cancel this year's Leaving Certificate examinations has prompted debate over the 'calculated grades' method for grading students' performance and results. Two secondary-school teachers set out their positions on a contentious matter.

[h2]"This is not an excuse to make things up as we go along."[h2] Using calculated grades is a poor decision, says Peter Lydon.There is no question the cancellation of the LC examinations in August is the correct decision. Any risk of infection, even with social distancing, just to sit an exam, is too big a risk.The use of so-called calculated grades, predicted grades, estimated grades, Mongolian barbeque grades - whatever you want to call them - is a poor decision. There was a better alternative. I’m ignoring the contradictions and inaccuracies in the DES document.Certainly, we are in unprecedented times. However, this is not an excuse to make things up as we go along for the sake of convenience or populism. Trying as hard as we can to manipulate the data to produce a justification for these garbled grades does not make that justification correct. It certainly is not fair on all students.The inescapable fact is these calculated grades are retrospective, will be full of biases – both personal, school-based, and systemic (itself acknowledged in the DES document), and will harm the prospects of children at the margins – specifically those from disadvantaged schools, and those who are high-achievers.The key strength of the LC examination is that everybody sits the same exam, it is marked anonymously, and it occurs at the end of a process of studying over two years. It is fair for all students.There are multiple issues with using any assessments prior to the LC examination as an indication of how someone might do in that examination. No one can predict the future. In-house tests vary from teacher to teacher and school to school, are not standardised for the national cohort and no amount of statistical manipulation will make them so nor make them fair for all students.In addition, such tests won't even represent students’ best efforts as their performance in the LC examination generally would. The Twittersphere is full of students talking about how predicted grades will negatively impact on them. But I guess they didn’t shout loudly enough.Students have to opt for a calculated grade presumably because GDPR regulations that mean that the data schools hold in relation to in-house tests was not intended to be used for the purposes of deciding grades, and then points which would decide whether or not Virginia got her Med course.This is an important point. If a student opts for these calculated grades they will be buying into the conditions laid down in the document from the Department of Education. These include the restrictions as to the appeal process. The document places students in a bind. If they don't want calculated grades, they're not going to get any LC results this year and therefore will be out of the running for third level entry in September and October. This will force them into college entry next year when the competition for places will be presumably greater than usual.If they do go with predicted grades they ultimately won't be able to say that they would have got a higher grade in the LC examination but for the fact the Department cancelled the exam and didn't put in place a fairer system for them to access college in the new academic year.It's important to remember a college place is a life-defining opportunity. Third Level graduates have more opportunities in life, higher lifetime income, better quality of life, better lifetime health, longer life expectancy, better retirement and better prospects for their children.It explains why the competition for places every year is intense. A college place for most students is the Golden Ticket to a better life. This may also explain why some teachers have already reported parents contacting schools looking to negotiate their child’s calculated grade.None of the principles contained in the department's document gets over the fact that these grades are retrospective and therefore can never resolve the issue of whether a student would have got better marks had they sat the exam.

Since the exam is a non-runner, a better alternative would have been simply to have assumed that every student had obtained the points relevant to their choices in their CAO application.

"A sensible and necessary decision - and the fairest for all"

The option of calculated grades will relieve stress for students and their families, writes Seán Twomey, Principal of St. Aloysius’ College, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

The news that this year's Leaving Cert will be decided using a Calculated Grade system as opposed to a terminal exam in August is to be welcomed.

It may not make all students, parents or teachers happy but it will ensure all of their safety. There will be debate and discussion nationally, as there is about all facets of education in this country, and people will take polarising views. One of the great things about Ireland is that everyone has an opinion!

However, there are key points that need to be kept in view. Firstly, there was no guarantee the exams could have taken place anyway. The logistics and safety elements were too high risk and the fact that they could be cancelled nationally by the Chief Medical Officer and even locally if one student tested positive or showed symptoms meant it was a gamble.

This uncertainty was what has been damaging the mental health of students throughout the country. Leaving Certificate students read the news, worry about the world and are generally very clued in as to what is happening.

Secondly, the reality is that this year's exams could not have been fair and equitable. The plan to proceed with exams would have amplified the difference between those who have and those who have not in our country, due to the four months out of direct classroom tuition and teacher support and internet access and home environments.

However, it would also have been unfair due to the decision to award full marks for Language Orals and Music, students not taking these subjects would have been at a disadvantage and would have had any appeals upheld.

Perhaps most importantly though, the decision to cancel relieves student and family stress and it says to students that their wellbeing and health are more important than examinations and points. This is a hugely important message to the students and the wider world.

It shows that students and parents are key stakeholders in education and just as with the recent referendum results it shows our increasing maturity as a nation. What would it have said about modern Ireland if the exams went ahead and it caused a spike in Covid-19 which led to people dying?

Schools will have a lot of work to do now and as with any new initiative the devil will be in the detail, however, students should rest assured it will be fair. Teachers always want what is best for their students but they are professionals also.

The 12 page booklet to guide us through this which was issued yesterday is detailed, it includes 4 internal steps within the school, an external State Examination Commission statistical review, an appeals process and an option to sit the exam at a later date (although they will miss out on entry to college for 2020/21 if they do so).

The Advisory Group has done a good job but there will be a lot of discussion and consideration over the next few days and parents and students should give schools time to consider the new system.

However, if there is one thing that we can see after all this mess, it is that the Leaving Cert as a terminal exam has to change to incorporate some form of continuous assessment, and sooner rather than later.

When I wrote in this newspaper almost a month ago calling for predictive grades, explaining that ‘The Leaving Cert is not the sole Purpose of Schools’, it came about after seeing the impact that the deferred date was having on the Leaving Cert students in our school and worrying about the safety of running the exams. I was a lone voice trying to give my students a voice.

Yesterday during our online assembly for 6th years, there were a lot of girls who were very happy, some with mixed emotions, and some disappointed. A bit like when they come out after the exams. However, overall there was a sense of relief that at last there was certainty and a feeling that it was the fairest decision for all. It was nice to see some smiles again.

Seán Twomey is principal of St Aloysius' College, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork