News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cafés face soaring premiums as four major insurers set to leave the market

Cafés face soaring premiums as four major insurers set to leave the market
Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, has called for the creation of a "insurance reform unit"
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Restaurants and cafés face soaring premiums in the new year as a number of leading insurers are set to leave the market.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland was notified of the news that four insurance companies would be pulling out of the Irish café and hospitality market by a broker on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

The RAI notified its members that AIG, Axis, Contessa and Surestone are exiting the hospitality and leisure sector.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, has called for the creation of a "insurance reform unit" adding that small business are not in a position to wait for change as premiums continue to rise.

“The Government need to take action on insurance reform" Mr Cummins said.

Businesses, particularly small employers, cannot wait for reform.

"Creches received support yesterday from the Government despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying yesterday morning that the Government could not support a for-profit sector.”

READ MORE

Landlord who subjected Congolese tenant to tirade of racist abuse ordered to pay €15k

More on this topic

€1.5k payment 'should ensure creches are open for New Year', says Finance Minister€1.5k payment 'should ensure creches are open for New Year', says Finance Minister

Créches affected by insurer leaving the market 'will face rises in the region of 100%'Créches affected by insurer leaving the market 'will face rises in the region of 100%'

Opposition say Leo 'swallowing industry spin' as one of two childcare insurers pull out of marketOpposition say Leo 'swallowing industry spin' as one of two childcare insurers pull out of market

Sinn Féin accuses govt of failing to hold insurance industry to accountSinn Féin accuses govt of failing to hold insurance industry to account


TOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

We just really don’t like Christmas pudding, being too full of tough dried things which have about as much mouth appeal as nuts and bolts.Currabinny Cooks: Alternative Christmas treats for fellow pudding haters

I suffer from heartburn and usually take great care of my diet. Is there something I could take to minimise the damage?Natural health: 'I'm dreading the rich food over Christmas'; 'I'm breastfeeding and have developed mastitis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »