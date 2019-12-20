Cafes ask for insurer crisis bailout: Four insurance providers pulling out of Irish hospitality market

Restaurants and cafes have asked for a bailout from the Government similar to the one given to creches after it emerged that four of the main insurance providers are pulling out of the Irish hospitality market.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI) has warned that hundreds of small restaurants and cafes will have to shop around for new cover or be forced to close their doors from next month.

RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins said the Government “absolutely” has to match the emergency funding for the creche sector.

“It’s very interesting that we’ve seen the creches being hit, and now this week four more insurers pull out of the market,” he said. “It’s suspicious that insurance providers are continuing to leave the market at such a rapid rate.

“Now we have a situation where some businesses will receive grant aid of €1,500, and businesses in every other sector are getting nothing.

“We are public-facing; if we do not have insurance, we cannot open. Margins are already tight and everything is just going up and up and up and our members are being trampled on while there is a complete lack of action by the Government.”

The four insurance providers named by the RAI set to leave the market are AIG, Axis Specialty Europe Ltd, Surestone Insurance, and Contessa.

RAI estimates that 40% of its 2,500 members across the country will be directly affected by this. Mr Cummins said he is aware of one small business owner who is already facing an almost 150% increase in his premium next year.

The news of these departures follows the announcement of a €7m bailout fund for the childcare sector.

This amounts to funding of up to €26,000 for individual creches after it emerged that one of the two main insurers had pulled out of the market.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone made the surprise announcement on Wednesday, directly contradicting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said just hours earlier it would be “reckless” to set up an emergency fund specifically for creches left in a precarious situation in the week before Christmas.

Just hours before the payments were announced, Mr Varadkar said: “If an insurer is unable to provide cover for a particular facility, be it a creche, a childcare provider, or anything else, there may be a good reason for that. There may be a very high risk attached to insuring it.

For the State to wander in blindly and offer to cover the bills of a private company or even a public body, no questions asked, would be entirely reckless.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe had also ruled out an emergency fund, which had been suggested by Ms Zappone earlier this week, stating that the budget figures for 2020 had all been set.

Ms Zappone, however, denied she was being reckless and confirmed the €7m allocation will be found from within her department’s existing budget.

After the surprise intervention, it was likely that other small businesses under similar pressure would also seek assistance.

The pressure is now on the Government to open the purse strings and bail out restaurants and cafes, especially with a general election looming.

The RAI also wants an immediate “root-and-branch” investigation into the insurance crisis, said Mr Cummins.

“Our members are very worried and they are telling us that the Government is doing nothing about it,” he said. “We’ve a junior minister [Michael D’Arcy] in charge of investigating the sector and he is telling us that he has set up a judicial council to look at the book of quantum and there will be a report in 18 months. That’s 18 months in the meantime of businesses closing as this crisis drags on.”

It is now more than three years since the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission opened its investigation into motor insurance, he added.

“That’s only motor insurance, it doesn’t even look at other sectors,” said Mr Cummins.