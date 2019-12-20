News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cafes ask for insurer crisis bailout: Four insurance providers pulling out of Irish hospitality market

Cafes ask for insurer crisis bailout: Four insurance providers pulling out of Irish hospitality market
By Jess Casey
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Restaurants and cafes have asked for a bailout from the Government similar to the one given to creches after it emerged that four of the main insurance providers are pulling out of the Irish hospitality market.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI) has warned that hundreds of small restaurants and cafes will have to shop around for new cover or be forced to close their doors from next month.

RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins said the Government “absolutely” has to match the emergency funding for the creche sector.

“It’s very interesting that we’ve seen the creches being hit, and now this week four more insurers pull out of the market,” he said. “It’s suspicious that insurance providers are continuing to leave the market at such a rapid rate.

“Now we have a situation where some businesses will receive grant aid of €1,500, and businesses in every other sector are getting nothing.

“We are public-facing; if we do not have insurance, we cannot open. Margins are already tight and everything is just going up and up and up and our members are being trampled on while there is a complete lack of action by the Government.”

The four insurance providers named by the RAI set to leave the market are AIG, Axis Specialty Europe Ltd, Surestone Insurance, and Contessa.

RAI estimates that 40% of its 2,500 members across the country will be directly affected by this. Mr Cummins said he is aware of one small business owner who is already facing an almost 150% increase in his premium next year.

The news of these departures follows the announcement of a €7m bailout fund for the childcare sector.

This amounts to funding of up to €26,000 for individual creches after it emerged that one of the two main insurers had pulled out of the market.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone made the surprise announcement on Wednesday, directly contradicting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said just hours earlier it would be “reckless” to set up an emergency fund specifically for creches left in a precarious situation in the week before Christmas.

Just hours before the payments were announced, Mr Varadkar said: “If an insurer is unable to provide cover for a particular facility, be it a creche, a childcare provider, or anything else, there may be a good reason for that. There may be a very high risk attached to insuring it.

For the State to wander in blindly and offer to cover the bills of a private company or even a public body, no questions asked, would be entirely reckless.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe had also ruled out an emergency fund, which had been suggested by Ms Zappone earlier this week, stating that the budget figures for 2020 had all been set.

Ms Zappone, however, denied she was being reckless and confirmed the €7m allocation will be found from within her department’s existing budget.

After the surprise intervention, it was likely that other small businesses under similar pressure would also seek assistance.

The pressure is now on the Government to open the purse strings and bail out restaurants and cafes, especially with a general election looming.

The RAI also wants an immediate “root-and-branch” investigation into the insurance crisis, said Mr Cummins.

“Our members are very worried and they are telling us that the Government is doing nothing about it,” he said. “We’ve a junior minister [Michael D’Arcy] in charge of investigating the sector and he is telling us that he has set up a judicial council to look at the book of quantum and there will be a report in 18 months. That’s 18 months in the meantime of businesses closing as this crisis drags on.”

It is now more than three years since the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission opened its investigation into motor insurance, he added.

“That’s only motor insurance, it doesn’t even look at other sectors,” said Mr Cummins.

READ MORE

Verona Murphy blasts Simon Harris as she defends controversial immigration comments

More on this topic

Cafés face soaring premiums as four major insurers set to leave the marketCafés face soaring premiums as four major insurers set to leave the market

€1.5k payment 'should ensure creches are open for New Year', says Finance Minister€1.5k payment 'should ensure creches are open for New Year', says Finance Minister

Créches affected by insurer leaving the market 'will face rises in the region of 100%'Créches affected by insurer leaving the market 'will face rises in the region of 100%'

Opposition say Leo 'swallowing industry spin' as one of two childcare insurers pull out of marketOpposition say Leo 'swallowing industry spin' as one of two childcare insurers pull out of market


TOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

Rick O’Shea tells Irene Feighan he used to worry about his appearance but it no longer bothers him.Who, me? RTÉ's Rick O’Shea on suffering from imposter syndrome

Well-known figures such as Fiona Shaw, Joe Duffy and Sonia O’Sullivan tell Richard Fitzpatrick about the reads they’ve been most impressed with in 2019.Well-known figures tell us about their favourite book of 2019

Professor Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, Mater Private Hospital and National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University HospitalWorking Life: From dawn to dusk with a consultant spine surgeon

Marjorie Brennan talks us through her highlights for 2019.Our contributor Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »