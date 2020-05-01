Cabinet will have 'full and frank' meeting about Covid-19 restrictions, says Minister

The Government has to balance reopening the economy with the least impact on public health, according to a senior cabinet minister.

A "roadmap" for the phased lifting of restrictions is due to be signed off by the Cabinet later and announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this evening.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting this morning and will issue advice to ministers on whether any Covid-19 measures can be lifted from next Tuesday.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has said big decisions have to be made.

Minister Doherty said: "We're going to have a very full and frank conversation this evening once NPHET put forward their phased approach based on their recommendations to us.

"And we'll pit that against the best public health interest of the people. So recognising that there is an economy that we all have to support in order to survive and such big decisions as to how we can reawaken the economy with the least impact on our public health."

It comes as it is reported that no prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Irish Prison Service reduced the prison population by over 400 to nearly 4,000 in order to try and prevent the coronavirus from spreading among inmates.

It has also isolated prisoners who displayed symptoms of the disease, and vulnerable inmates are cocooning or in quarantine.