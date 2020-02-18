Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

All Brexit scenarios bring a range of changes and adverse impacts to citizens and business, the Cabinet has been told.

Ahead of this week's key summit of EU leaders, ministers were warned that no set of arrangements being explored by the European Union will be able to replicate the status quo by Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

After their deliberations, the Government agreed to continue preparedness and contingency work across all sectors to ensure that Ireland is ready for this change and is best placed to meet the significant challenges that Brexit will bring.

The European Commission published its draft negotiating mandate for the EU-UK Future Relationship on 3 February. "Ireland is working constructively with EU partners to ensure a final draft that works well for the EU and that reflect Ireland’s core interests, with a view to the General Affairs Council adopting the mandate when it meets on 25 February. It is then expected that negotiations between the EU and UK could begin in early March," ministers were told.

Mr Coveney said the next phase of Brexit negotiations will require an intensive whole of Government approach to advancing Ireland’s priorities and interests in the negotiations. "The Government will work together with our EU partners for the closest possible relationship with the UK, based on a balance of rights and obligations, including a level playing field for fair competition," Mr Coveney said.l

A transition period will be in place until 31 December 2020. This period can be extended for one or two years by a joint decision by the EU and UK.

The decision to extend must be taken by 30 June 2020. During the transition period, the EU will treat the UK as if it were a Member State, with the exception of participation in EU institutions and governance structures.

The whole of thewill apply to the UK during the transition, meaning that day-to-day arrangements for citizens and businesses will remain in place.