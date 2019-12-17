Cabinet to discuss Garda redundancy scheme

A redundancy scheme for senor gardaí right the way up to assistant commissioner grade is to be brought forward by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today.

He wants to cut 30 of the most senior members of the force as part of an overhaul of the gardaí which will see the number of divisions reduced from 28 to 19.

Mr Flanagan will today bring to Cabinet the severance programme proposals, which will cost an extra €6.5m next year. Up to 30 surplus posts across senior ranks will be identified — 20 at the rank of superintendent, eight at chief superintendent, and two at assistant commissioner.

Those availing of the scheme will receive six months’ pay in addition to their normal pension and lump-sum entitlements. High-ranking gardaí, who want to retire before the age of 60, will have until the end of January to apply for the scheme, which will be overseen by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The redundancies will take effect from April but may be phased depending on take-up and the locations in which those availing of the programme are serving. Meanwhile, Cabinet is to meet earlier than usual today to discuss a packed pre-Christmas agenda. It is expected that ministers will meet again on Thursday to clear all remaining items before the Dáil break.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring the 2020 HSE service plan to Cabinet which will outline a number of investments, including the establishment of a pilot for the statutory home support scheme that will include additional 230,000 hours beyond the 2019 target level.

Provision will be made for 1,000 extra community frontline staff to strengthen primary care via community health networks and 55 more palliative care beds will be rolled out.

The plan includes supports for school leavers with disabilities to access supports and services to meet their needs, for disability needs assessment, for autism services, and for additional respite capacity. There will also be additional personal assistance hours and emergency residential places.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who was in Belfast yesterday for talks around restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly, will brief his Cabinet colleagues on Brexit and the impact of the recent election in the UK.

Mr Coveney will brief ministers on the work that is being done across Government to advance Ireland’s priorities for the next phase of Brexit talks.