News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cabinet to discuss Garda redundancy scheme

Cabinet to discuss Garda redundancy scheme
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 04:55 AM

A redundancy scheme for senor gardaí right the way up to assistant commissioner grade is to be brought forward by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today.

He wants to cut 30 of the most senior members of the force as part of an overhaul of the gardaí which will see the number of divisions reduced from 28 to 19.

Mr Flanagan will today bring to Cabinet the severance programme proposals, which will cost an extra €6.5m next year. Up to 30 surplus posts across senior ranks will be identified — 20 at the rank of superintendent, eight at chief superintendent, and two at assistant commissioner.

Those availing of the scheme will receive six months’ pay in addition to their normal pension and lump-sum entitlements. High-ranking gardaí, who want to retire before the age of 60, will have until the end of January to apply for the scheme, which will be overseen by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The redundancies will take effect from April but may be phased depending on take-up and the locations in which those availing of the programme are serving. Meanwhile, Cabinet is to meet earlier than usual today to discuss a packed pre-Christmas agenda. It is expected that ministers will meet again on Thursday to clear all remaining items before the Dáil break.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring the 2020 HSE service plan to Cabinet which will outline a number of investments, including the establishment of a pilot for the statutory home support scheme that will include additional 230,000 hours beyond the 2019 target level.

Provision will be made for 1,000 extra community frontline staff to strengthen primary care via community health networks and 55 more palliative care beds will be rolled out.

The plan includes supports for school leavers with disabilities to access supports and services to meet their needs, for disability needs assessment, for autism services, and for additional respite capacity. There will also be additional personal assistance hours and emergency residential places.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who was in Belfast yesterday for talks around restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly, will brief his Cabinet colleagues on Brexit and the impact of the recent election in the UK.

Mr Coveney will brief ministers on the work that is being done across Government to advance Ireland’s priorities for the next phase of Brexit talks.

READ MORE

Ian Bailey arrested after High Court endorses warrant seeking extradition to France

More on this topic

Gardaí assist Europol in continent-wide operation targeting trade of counterfeit euro banknotesGardaí assist Europol in continent-wide operation targeting trade of counterfeit euro banknotes

Woman in critical condition after serious Wicklow assault named locallyWoman in critical condition after serious Wicklow assault named locally

Woman in critical condition after assault in Wicklow, man in custodyWoman in critical condition after assault in Wicklow, man in custody

80% of public believe national crime 'serious' - Garda survey80% of public believe national crime 'serious' - Garda survey


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

The support of charity gift collections, from shoeboxes to Bóthar’s sheep, comes from this desire to use the extra that some of us have to help those who need it.Making Cents: Thinking of charities at Christmas

He’s made his list and he’s checked it twice, but maybe Santa Claus should be considering whether plastic toys are naughty or nice, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Maybe Santa should consider what his toys are really made of

There's something under the tree for all kinds of podcast listeners, young and old, this Christmas.Podcast Corner: Let Robbie entertain you on new podcast

Helen O’Callaghan hears how children’s charity helps familiesHow Christmas is made special for the children at LauraLynn hospice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »