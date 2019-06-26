Cabinet signs off on phased ban on fur farms

The Cabinet have signed off on the phased ban of fur farming in Ireland. The plans to end the controversial practice, first reported by the Irish Examiner this week, signal a significant change in Government policy.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said: “While the Department has strength-ened its controls over the sector in recent years, it is clear that there has been a shift in societal expectations in relation to the sector and recent veterinary evidence suggests that the farming of mink is counter to good animal welfare.

“Taking these considerations into account, it is considered timely to commence the phasing out of the industry in Ireland.”

The Government will now proceed to bring forward a bill which will be drafted in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.

“Phase-out arrangements will be put in place for the small number of current operators to allow for an orderly wind-down of the sector,” said Mr Creed.

Separately, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan secured approval to appoint a chief legal costs adjudicator and two legal costs adjudicators to the Office of the Legal Costs Adjudicators. The new office will reform the existing system for the adjudication of legal costs.