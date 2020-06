The temporary wage subsidy scheme is set to be extended until August.

It involves the Government subsidising the wages of about half a million workers during the pandemic.

According to The Irish Times, the Cabinet will extend it until the end of the summer today.

The pandemic unemployment payment will also be extended, but the €350-a-week scheme will be cut for part-time workers.

They will instead get a rate equivalent to the Jobseekers Allowance of €203 per week.