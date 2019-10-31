News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cabinet ministers fail to support Maria Bailey ahead of crunch meeting

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:59 AM

The Taoiseach and four Fine Gael ministers have failed to express confidence in Dun Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey ahead of a crunch meeting about her future tonight.

Addressing reporters at a Climate Action event in Dublin, Leo Varadkar, Simon Harris, Eoghan Murphy, Richard Bruton and Josepha Madigan all declined the opportunity to back Ms Bailey.

The Taoiseach said he has confidence in any person selected by their local organisation to contest the general election but he said the matter is now for the local organisation in Dun Laoghaire to have their say.

There has been a motion proposed by the local Fine Gael organisation to re-examine the current general election ticket which includes Ms Bailey, Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor and councillor Barry Ward.

“I understand there is a meeting tonight and we are democratic party and the local organisation will have an opportunity to have their say,” said Mr Harris.

He said it would not be fair for him as a minister to interfere in what is essentially a local matter.

Ms Madigan said it was not appropriate for her to comment on Ms Bailey's situation. It was her family law firm that advised Ms Bailey in her case.

Ms Bailey was demoted by the Taoiseach after she expressed regret for the negative impact her personal injuries case had on Fine Gael in the local elections in May.

