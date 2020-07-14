Cabinet Ministers criticise Cowen's decision to 'go to war' with gardaí

Additional reporting by Paul Hosford

Cabinet Ministers have expressed concern at Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen’s decision to question the Garda version of events on the night in 2016 when he was stopped for drink driving.

The ministers have vented their concerns that he has decided to “go to war” with the country’s police force while sitting at the Cabinet table.

While no ministers are calling on him to resign and are happy with the explanation given to the Dáil last week, they have expressed concern that he has “re-opened what was a closed issue.”

Mr Cowen was banned from driving for three months in 2016 after testing over the limit on his way home from the All Ireland football final. He is now disputing a garda report that he tried to evade a checkpoint and has complained about the issue, which has been referred to GSOC.

“This is no longer about about the drink driving issue which, to most people, was closed. This is now a live dispute between a member of Cabinet and the gardaí. This is pretty serious stuff,” one minister told the Irish Examiner.

When contacted, Mr Cowen said he had nothing more to add to his previous comments.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has added his voice to those calling for clarity from Mr Cowen, though.

Mr Varadkar said that while he is willing to wait for the outcome of a garda investigation into Mr Cowen's complaint, he believes there are more questions to be asked and answered. He said there "probably isn’t any more to say about it” until after the investigation is complete, but said he sought an assurance from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that there won't be more stories about Mr Cowen.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar TD during a Government Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Varadkar is the third minister in two days to call for clarity from Mr Cowen after both Catherine Martin and Eamon Ryan asked for the Minister for Agriculture to clear up outstanding issues, but said nobody "should be punished twice" for the same mistake.

Mr Ryan said Mr Cowen "needs to be clear on what happened" and that "clarity is the first thing you'd want, that's what's needed".

The Tánaiste said he agreed with the Green Party leader that there were further questions to be asked and answered.

Mr Varadkar said that a different issue has arisen since then, which was the garda report that Mr Cowen may have tried to avoid a garda checkpoint. He has said the leaking of his garda file to a Sunday newspaper was a "criminal act".

“He says that's untrue, he's made a complaint to the gardaí about that to have that record corrected," Mr Varadkar said.

"I understand the gardaí are carrying out an investigation into that. At least until that investigation is done there probably isn't any more to say about it.

“We will have to see what the outcome of that investigation is. I'm sure Mr Cowen will answer any more questions that are pertinent. More important is that he has made a complaint to the gardaí about this garda report. I understand the Commissioner has appointed somebody to investigate. We really need to hear the outcome of that investigation before any more steps are taken.”