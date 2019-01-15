Cabinet meeting to discuss plans in event of no deal Brexit

Cabinet Ministers are signing off on plans for a no deal Brexit ahead of a crucial vote in the House of Commons tonight.

The withdrawal agreement is likely to be heavily defeated by MPs and a vote of no confidence in the British government may follow.

The Cabinet is considering an omnibus bill to bring all the legislation needed to prepare to the Dáil in one go.

They are also discussing how to avoid a shortage of medicines if the UK crashes out and how to limit the impact on transport.

Opposition parties have said more needs to be done to make Ireland Brexit ready.

Fianna Fáil's Finance Spokesman Michael McGrath said: "If as all the indications point to a heavy defeat for Theresa May in today's vote then the preparations for all scenarios, including a No-Deal Brexit will have to be stepped up."

The party's Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers said it is still not clear what will happen if the vote is lost.

"Amidst all the chaos we here in Ireland are still moving quite dangerously close to the cliff edge, not of our own making, but still a very difficult and precarious position for us to be in.

"We know what's going to happen today, I think the vote will be defeated, but after that, what is the next step that the British prime minister will take and where does the deal lie at that point?

"What is going to happen on March 29."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said some hardline Brexiteers have been using the issue for political gain.

"There are many in Britain in the British political establishment who have played a game of chicken with Ireland and with Irish interests.

"That is a disreputable way to carry out your politics, to say the very least."

'I don't think she even asked to get rid of the backstop': Arlene Foster lays accusation at Theresa May's feet

DUP leader Arlene Foster accused Theresa May of not trying to get rid of the Northern Ireland backstop in recent discussions with Brussels.

Mrs Foster spoke at a Brexiteer event in London which was also attended by former Brexit secretaries Dominic Raab and David Davis.

Mrs Foster told the audience she had deja vu having come to London to argue against the Withdrawal Agreement before the Meaningful Vote was pulled in December.

"We said to the Prime Minister she had to get rid of the backstop and get a Withdrawal Agreement that can be lived with," Mrs Foster said on Tuesday.

"I don't think she even asked to get rid of the backstop."

Mrs Foster suggested that losing the Meaningful Vote would "strengthen" Mrs May.

The DUP leader said: "She will be able to go back to the European Union and tell them than she has taken the mood of Parliament, Parliament has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement as it currently stands and therefore there will have to be more negotiations."

Asked how long the DUP confidence-and-supply deal with the Government might last, she added: "We still want to support the Government to bring stability to the UK, we still want a Brexit that works for the whole of the United Kingdom ... that still remains the case.

"What we want the Prime Minister to do is get a deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom and, frankly, Europe as well. The current deal does not do that."

DUP 'unable' to support May's deal because of 'toxic' Irish backstop

Earlier: Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster branded the Irish border backstop "toxic" and said her party's 10 MPs would vote against the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mrs Foster said on Twitter: "Tonight will be historic but for the wrong reasons. We will oppose the toxic backstop & vote against the WA.

"It's time for a sensible deal which governs our exit from the EU & supports all parts of the UK."

The DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds says he still cannot support the withdrawal agreement.

He said: "It doesn't deliver Brexit...in our view and it doesn't safeguard the Union because of the problems with the so-called Irish backstop.

"As things stand we couldn't support Theresa May's deal and I think therefore it will be defeated."